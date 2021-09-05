On any given day, Dr. Doug Jockinsen’s afternoons are filled family to-dos and email exchanges. As a single parent of several children, it’s a flurry of activity each day. Doug’s wife, Valinda, passed away in February 2018. But, in the evening, he’s been wearing a different hat — one of director. Jockinsen moved to Tehachapi from Los Angeles 19 years ago and found a new home — both in Bear Valley Springs and in the Kern County theater community.
“I got involved with the Tehachapi Community Theatre about 16 years ago,” he said. “Without auditioning I got a part as Father in 'Little Women.' Then I started to work as a designer and as a director.” So far, he’s directed six mainstage productions. And on opening night for Nunsense, Sept. 10, he will add number seven to the mix.
The Tehachapi Community Theatre will open its production, “Nunsense,” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with another performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Then there will be shows at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 2. Matinees will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday on Sept. 19, 26, and Oct. 3. Eleven shows plus a preview show.
The show, Jockinsen says, shares the story of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, a one-time missionary order that ran a leper colony on an island south of France. Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally killed the other 52 nuns with her tainted vichyssois. The remaining sisters have come back from a trip and discovered the scene. The group then decides to find a way to pay for the burials so, they decide to stage a variety show in the Mount Saint Helen’s School auditorium to raise the necessary amount. Jockinsen says the show centers around this event, and the music the sisters share tells the whole story.
“‘Nunsense’ is a musical with a cast of five women. They are all nuns from a small convent in New Jersey,” he said. “There are four nuns that did not get buried, so they need money to make funeral arrangements for these last four. So they put on a show ... it’s very, very entertaining.” Of course, it required the cast to be quite strong singers. Jockinsen says that, during auditions, performers were asked to come with a prepared song to showcase. “We asked that they sing with music so that we can see how they blend with other voices. But the five women that we chose are all veterans ... when I heard them perform together that first time, I thought ‘We have ourselves a show,’” he said with a laugh.
Jockinsen says that he relied on the help of his musical director, Guy Martin, to help ensure that the show hit all the right notes. “I relied heavily on him to make sure everyone was singing the right notes. I have some musical background but not a lot,” he said. “Guy has a wealth of theater experience both on and off the stage. He has Directed and starred in several TCT productions.”
“I also rely heavily on my Assistant Director (Tracy Silvers). She’s my right hand.”
All of the many moving parts are coming together to form a stellar show, he says. He hopes that the community will be receptive by coming out and supporting it.
“I think that these shows are a great way to meet new people and now that the COVID situation is relaxing, it’s a great way to see people you haven’t seen in a while.” He also feels it offers a sense of appreciation for the talent of one’s neighbors.
Jockinsen says he’s always been impressed with the level of skill found in Tehachapi. The performers in "Nunsense" not only sing, but they dance, do tap dancing and ballet, and act out parts within the storyline of the musical.
“We’re a small area, but there is such great talent here. When I lived in Los Angeles, we drew from many nearby towns but here it’s much smaller. It’s pretty amazing the quality of talent that we have here living with us,” Jockinsen said.
"Nunsense" will be playing at the beautiful BeeKay Theatre downtown. The BeeKay is located at 110 S. Green St. Tickets are $18 and are available NOW online at www.tctonstage.com, and at both Tehachapi Furniture and Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
A limited number of tickets may be available at the BeeKay Box Office (open 30 minutes prior to each show). Advance purchase is recommended.
Tracy Silvers is assistant director.
