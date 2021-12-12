The Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club celebrates their year’s accomplishments both on the course and off with an Annual Awards Luncheon and this year was no different. One of the biggest celebrations of the day is the donation of toys to the Toys for Tehachapi organization.
Each lady attending the event brings at least one unwrapped toy. Besides these toys, this year the Ladies Auxiliary Veterans Group gave the club $120, via Linda Cross, with which to buy toys as well. Club member Sharon Lozar used that money to add to the stack of toys.
The Bear Valley Springs VIPS (Volunteers in Police Service) Toys for Tehachapi program leader Mike Chiarini, along with BVS officers Stacy Arebalo and Jay Rivera, collected the toys during the club’s luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 4. Everyone gathered around the toys for a photo, while Mike gave them all a huge thank you. Mike then explained to the ladies how this toy program works.
The VIPS collect toys from around Bear Valley Springs and the Tehachapi area. The toys are then taken to a secure location where they are sorted and wrapped. Each toy is then tagged by age group and gender. Between various community services, the VIPS learn of the families who are in need and for whom a gift of a toy for each child would be greatly welcomed. In addition, they also provide food and gift cards to these families to ensure they have a holiday meal.
If anyone wishes to donate a toy or money or gift cards, it is all needed and used to help our local Tehachapi families celebrate the holidays. Contact the VIPS at 661-821-3239 to make your tax-deductible donation.
Diane Griffin handles publicity for the Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club.
