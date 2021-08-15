Organizers of the 44th annual Old Time Fiddle Contest are encouraging you to mark your calendars for this year's event, slated for Sept. 17 and 18 at Country Oaks Baptist Church.
This year’s contest will in held in memory of Matthew Rails.
For more information, contact Gayel Pitchord at 661-821-7511 or via email at captgayel@cybersurfers.net. You can also find information about the Fiddle Contest at tehchapifiddlers.net.
