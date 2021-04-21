Are you looking for Karen’s Cottage? You can find Karen at On the Blvd Antiques located at 112 E. Tehachapi Blvd., across from the water tower. She has expanded her selection of vintage, antique furniture and collectables, offering a wide range of home décor and memorabilia.
On the Blvd Antiques is spring cleaning with a Spring Clearance Sale on selected items! Beautiful antiques, modern furnishings, art, and quilts to bring eclectic style to your home. Local vendors display treasures making On the Blvd Antiques a fun and interesting place to shop. Mother’s Day is just around the corner. You are sure to find the perfect gift for Mom, including teapots, cups, foot stools, vintage hats and so much more!
Not ready to get rid of your favorite piece of furniture but you want to give it a new look? Dixie Bell paint is a great way to repurpose and bring new life to both indoor and outdoor furniture. On the Blvd Antiques is proud to be your local Dixie Bell distributor with a great selection of colors to choose from.
Karen Cussimonio and George Willard partnered together to open On the Blvd Antiques in January 2020. Since opening, George has retired, but Karen and her staff are ready to assist with your design needs. Starting in 1986, Karen is an experienced antique and vintage furniture vendor. Karen says that at least half of her customers are from outside of Tehachapi and enjoys conversation with both local customers as well those passing through.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.