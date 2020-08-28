In the final part of our artist series, local folks continue to show how they have been whiling away the hours getting in touch with their creative sides, and revealing there is no limit to their imagination.
For the past four weeks, Tehachapi News has featured the work of local residents who sent in pictures of what they have been creating during the pandemic.
The news staff would to thank everybody for their contributions and participation. We have truly enjoyed seeing all of your masterpieces!
