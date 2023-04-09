Achieving One’s Dreams is the topic for the next meeting of American Association of University Women.
Terry Albert will be the keynote speaker. She began working in commercial advertising and worked her way up to advertising director for Pep Boys Auto West Coast division. After that she realized there were other things she wanted to do, and she began painting and writing. She will tell how that became the work of her dreams and how that dream continues to evolve.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Tehachapi Community Church Friendship Hall at 100 E. E St. Members and guests are invited to attend.
AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls and positive societal change. Both women and men with a two-year or higher degree are eligible to join AAUW. Information about Tehachapi Mountain Branch AAUW may be found at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of AAUW.
