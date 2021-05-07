Technology touches every aspect of our lives today. From downloading music, playing games, banking, to communication, and driving a vehicle, technology drives it all. As information technology continues its rapid change, businesses and organizations need professionals with the right skills and training to help them meet their needs and lead technology initiatives.
Whether you're just starting out in the IT field, or ready to advance your career, Cerro Coso’s IT programs of study can help you gain the expertise you need to succeed. Programs that meet all levels of experience. The college offers an AS in information technology, information technology certificate, data analyst I certificate (pathway to completion), and an information technology plus certificate.
This summer, Cerro Coso is offering a highly valuable course online for those interested in pursuing careers in the business technology field.
IT C101 – Introduction to Computer Information Systems is being offered on online with Professor Valerie Karnes. This 12-week course begins May 17 and ends Aug. 16. Professor Matt Hightower will offer an eight-week course that begins June 7 and ends July 30. The course concentrates on information systems and their role in business. Focus is on information systems, database management systems, networking, e-commerce, ethics and security, computer systems hardware and software components.
Cerro Coso Community College is offering a variety of classes in 8-, 10- and 12-week formats online this summer, and is now registering for summer and fall 2021 classes. Complete registration and course information is available at cerrocoso.edu or contact the local Cerro Coso Counseling Department today.
Natalie Dorrell is the director of public relations and institutional advancement for Cerro Coso Community College.
