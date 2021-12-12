Tehachapi Chapter #188 Order of the Eastern Star has been busy this year with our Community Outreach program.
We have made and distributed 209 Port Pals (6” pillows with Velcro that fasten around the seat belt to protect ports for those receiving chemotherapy), 143 knitted/crocheted beanie hats for chemo patients, 41 knitted/crocheted neonatal hats for preemie babies and collected 45 to 50 pounds of pull tabs off soft drink, soup, pet food another cans.
The pull tabs go to Ronald McDonald House in Bakersfield and are then sold and turned into cash to support the house. Pull tabs are then melted and made into wheelchairs.
These service projects have been ongoing the past several years and will continue to be a service to our community. Anyone in need of any of these, or who wishes to help, may contact Judith Kennedy 823-1907, or Vicki Tones 822-4106. Pull tabs can be dropped off at the Senior Center.
Vicki Tones is with Tehachapi Chapter #188 Order of the Eastern Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.