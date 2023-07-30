Artist Marsha Walter is donating an original oil painting to Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts 2023 Art Show Raffle.
As a child, Walter loved to use pastels to create beautiful flowers. In college she took art appreciation. There she fell in love with Renoir.
Walter became a registered nurse and raised a family but made time to take oil painting lessons through the years.
She opened a small business, The Golden Chalice Art Company, selling cards printed from her art. Life became too busy and her art and business, which were put on hold for a few years, until she and her husband moved to Bear Valley Springs five years ago. She was inspired by the beauty that surrounded her and began painting again.
“It is my prayer that people will see the essence of our Magnificent Creator through my art," Walter said.
Come see her beautiful paintings at the BVSCAA annual Art Show, Sept. 2-10 at the Oak Tree Country Club, 29500 N. Lower Valley Road. The opening reception is 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.