Military history author Craig Luther's latest book, “Our Soldiers’ Stories: Kern County goes to war — from the beaches of Normandy to the deserts of Iraq,” is now available for sale with proceedings benefiting veterans organizations.
Luther said the books available now are softback copies, large format (7” by 10”) with 25 stories of local veterans over three generations. They are priced at $15. A hardcover edition priced at $25 will be available at a later date.
Books are available from:
• Jason E. George VFW Post 12114 (Tehachapi); contact Quarter Master Alex Athans at 661-979-4250.
• Bear Valley Springs Veterans Association; contact Commander Martin Hernandez at 805-390-2077 (thru end of 2021) or Vice Commander Bill Kritlow at 949-394-4525.
• Tehachapi Mountain VFW Post 5948, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd., 661-822-7500.
• The Four Seasons Blue Star Mothers; contact Christine Magg at 443-604-1147 or Jennie Valdez Settlemeyer at 661-618-3790.
• The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery Kern County, 1925 Eye St., Bakersfield; open Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3. p.m. Contact Ed Gaede at 661-343-7658.
— Claudia Elliott
