The Outreach Singers, under the direction of Jeffrey Haswell, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at St. Jude's in the Mountains Anglican Church.
St. Jude's is located at 1200 S. Curry St. in Tehachapi.
The concert theme is "Let Freedom Ring" and the music is a tribute to our veterans, honoring their service preserving our freedom. Featured songs will be patriotic favorites. Veterans in attendance are encouraged to wear uniforms or hats designating the branch of service for which they served.
Audience members may meet the veterans during the reception following the event.
All Outreach Singers concerts are free to the community.
Outreach Singers is a Tehachapi community service group. The volunteer singers bring a seasonal message of hope and inspiration in familiar songs when visiting hospitals, senior care centers and those who are homebound. Our message is our most important mission. We encourage you to take a moment to visit our website: outreachsingers.com.
