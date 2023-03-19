After a layoff of over three years because of COVID, Tehachapi’s Original Trail Angel Group is reactivating for the upcoming Pacific Crest Trail hiking season. Trail Angels help PCT hikers passing through our area by providing rides to and from Tehachapi and the two local trail heads.
These two trail heads are on Highway 58 at the Cameron Canyon Road overpass and on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road near its junction with Cameron Canyon Road. Trail Angels also provide local information and sometimes temporary accommodations. Perhaps, because of this, Tehachapi is a favorite rest and resupply stop for the great majority of hikers doing a “through hike” or “section hike” of the PCT.
The PCT, is one of several federally designated National Scenic Trails. It travels north and south approximately 10 miles east of downtown Tehachapi. The trail follows the pacific crest through California, Oregon and Washington. The PCT originates near Campo on the border of California with Mexico. It has its northern terminus on the Washington / Canadian border near Manning Provincial Park in British Columbia. The PCT has become very popular with hikers originating from throughout the U.S. and with hikers coming from many foreign countries. The majority of these hikers are attempting to hike the entire 2,650 miles of this trail in one year (through hikers) or in two or more years (section hikers). As a PCT hiker myself, I completed the PCT as a section hiker in 2016.
The majority of hikers encountered in the Tehachapi area started hiking in early spring traveling north up through the mountains and deserts of San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Kern counties. In Tehachapi, we experience our biggest influx of these hikers in April, May and June.
Formed in 1996 by George and Anne Marie Novinger, The Original Tehachapi Trail Angels are a group of individuals who volunteer to assist PCT hikers. There is a local Facebook group as well, however, the Original Angel group relies on phone and text messaging. Angels usually give rides to individuals or groups ranging from one to four hikers. Angels giving rides need to consider that they will be transporting not only the individual hiker or hikers but their backpack(s) as well.
When I was hiking the PCT, and also when serving as a Trail Angel, I encountered individuals from many countries including: Japan, China, Australia, South Africa, Israel, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the U.S. and most of the European Union countries. Although most hikers are young adults, they range in age from geezers over 70, like myself, to pre-teens.
PCT hikers often jokingly refer to themselves as “Hiker Trash” as they can often be recognized by their rugged appearance, strange attire, their hiking poles and their backpacks. So why would you want to assist these homeless looking vagabonds? Tehachapi Angels have found these hikers to be some of the most interesting folks you could meet. Coming from all over, they almost always have a fascinating story to tell. Angels and PCT hikers jointly contribute to Tehachapi’s economy and its notoriety as a desirable place to live, work and take what the PCT hiker calls a “Zero Day,” i.e. a day with zero hiking miles completed.
If you are interested in being associated with Tehachapi’s Original Trail Angels group, please contact Johnathan at 661-221-1328 or Chris at 661-549-0043. Your first name and contact phone number would be placed on a list of Angels posted at trailheads, businesses and other locations in town. This same list will also include: number of hikers you can transport in your vehicle and “don’ts,” like don’t call before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. If you are not available to help a hiker/caller, the PCT hiker is instructed to call another Angel on the contact list. Although it will not appear on the list mentioned above, Johnathan or Chris will also be asking you for your full name, email address and if you prefer having hikers contact you by phone or by text.
With regard to COVID concerns, the Pacific Crest Trail Association is requesting that all PCT hikers be fully vaccinated for COVID to hike the trail. In turn, we are asking that all our Trail Angels be fully vaccinated for COVID as well.
Christopher Rush is co-leader of Tehachapi's Original Trail Angel Group.
