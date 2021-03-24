Mission Community Services Corporation opened the Kern Women’s Business Center Bakersfield satellite center in March 2019. The goal of the satellite center was to establish an entrepreneurial resource for women in Kern County.
In the past few years, the KWBC has become a valuable resource to women entrepreneurs not only in Kern County but the San Joaquin Valley. MCSC was awarded “2020 Women’s Business Center of the Year” by the Fresno Small Business Administration District Office. In January 2021, the KWBC became an independent Women’s Business Center and is a member of the California Women’s Business Center Network.
We provide entrepreneurial technical assistance to individuals who may be thinking of starting a business or have an established business. Programs include our ten-week Start, Run, and Grow Your Business course, workshops on e-commerce, marketing, business plans, organizational management, human resources, financials, and much more! We also assist our clients with the Woman Owned Small Business federal certification and work closely with the Fresno SBA office to educate women on federal contracting resources. We are collaborating with the new Golden State Procurement Technical Assistance Center in Bakersfield to help further the government contracting education and training for women.
KWBC offers FREE Business Consulting, low to no-cost classes/workshops and our services are available in English and Spanish. We understand that our clients are concerned about making a profit, growing their businesses, and accessing capital. We are working with small business owners to obtain the California Relief Grant, Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Paycheck Protection Program, and other local loans and grants. For more information contact us at: 661-567-0410 / KWBCinfo@mcscorp.org or visit our website at www.mcscorp/kern and request a free consultation.
