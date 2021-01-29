pazo wedding

Ethan Kendall Averett and Emma Lee Pazo

Together Vincent and Ronnah Pazo with Eric and Katie Averett are honored to announce the engagement of their children, Emma Lee Pazo to Ethan Kendall Averett.

The couple plan to wed March 19, 2021 in Wedding Bakersfield.

