The turn of a calendar year, when a new one begins and the old one enters into our history books, is pivotal. It is when two years touch, but can never overlap, and time briefly balances on a fulcrum before tipping into the latest year.
I like to imagine that on each New Year's Day a portal opens briefly, and you can travel to any other year that has come before. I engage in this time travel by delving into assorted objects, books, music, photos, and other memorabilia from earlier times.
This year I strolled through a post card album that my grandmother started in 1906. This old leather-bound book is in remarkably good shape, its suede cover still velvety soft to the touch.
Inside are a mix of antique postcards, both illustrations and early photographs, mailed to my grandmother with a 1-cent stamp. The oldest ones are addressed to her as Edith Wahlberg, with her Swedish maiden name (both of her parents were born in Sweden and emigrated). Later she married Phil Hand, an American shepherd and teamster.
Some of my favorites are the photo postcards of Kern County. There are many different shots of the Kern River, and there is an extremely rare image of the Hotel Carlton in Caliente. It has been a long, long time since there was any hotel in Caliente.
That little hamlet 15 miles down the hill from Tehachapi had its heyday when the Southern Pacific railway arrived in April of 1875, and it briefly became the end of the line. Any passengers or freight headed east had to disembark there, and the little community became a bustling terminus, as well as headquarters for the ongoing efforts to continue the railroad on up to Tehachapi.
I have read the cited figure that Caliente had a population of more than 3,000 people for a short time, which is quite difficult to envision now. While there are scattered ranches and homesteads in that area that use the Caliente Post Office, the main little community along the train tracks consists of only about a dozen or so houses, several of them abandoned. The population is only about 25, depending on how many family members are home at the time you're counting.
Another one of the postcards shows a photo of an eroded formation at Red Rock Canyon called Pillars of Hercules. The remarkable geologic scenery of Red Rock Canyon has interested travelers long before the area received the protection of state park designation in 1968.
Some of the postcards feature a bit of simple humor of the era, including a few made of leather that were sent from Colorado. Like the book itself, these 1906 leather post cards are still in good shape and pliable.
One of my favorite images among the photo cards is of an alert mother black cat who has been nursing a couple of baby skunks. The caption reads "Two of Tabby's own kittens were drowned, so she adopted two "Babes of the Woods."
I enjoyed my trip through time as I wandered the pages of the old photo album. A century later its images are still interesting and entertaining. Now it is 2021's turn to start accumulating its own memorable images.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.