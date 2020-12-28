The year 2020 is almost gone, but I don't think there will be too many people mourning its end. I'm reminded of a song about the end of World War II in Europe, which says "There's no Scot, will mourn the loss of ye, all the poor soldiers are weary."
We're all pretty weary of 2020. The biggest problem, of course, has been the COVID pandemic, which has sickened or killed so many. And halted so many things that give people joy.
Even here in Tehachapi, which thankfully hasn't been as affected as many areas, we still have had to skip many cherished traditions.
The Tehachapi Mountain Festival, Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion, most Fourth of July festivities, Gran Fondo bike race, Christmas Parade, Apple Festival. . . the list goes on and on. Fortunately the outside Tehachapi Farmers Market was able to stay open, and that was a weekly blessing for fresh ripe produce and the chance to see neighbors and friends.
Tehachapi kids, of course, suddenly all became home schooled, and sports ranging from Warriors athletics down to Tomahawks football — all canceled. Tehachapi teachers and parents have done their best to continue our children's education, but it hasn't been easy. Kids in 2020, especially in pivotal grades like THS seniors, Jacobsen Middle School eighth graders, etc., just got dealt a bad hand through no fault of their own. And in the process will miss out on experiences that generations of other Tehachapi kids have had.
Many Tehachapi businesses, especially the small ones, have also suffered mightily. But I've been proud to see how our little Mom-and-Pop restaurants have coped the best they could. One positive development of this blighted year has been the sudden abundance of outdoor dining options for Tehachapi residents. That isn't super appealing when it's cold and windy, but we have many months of nice weather each year, and I think that going forward, we're going to have lots more options for outside dining in pleasant weather. I love to eat outside with loved ones, so that's a win in my book.
For other Tehachapi businesses and venues, moving outside simply hasn't been an option, and they had to basically go dormant. When I drive past Hitching Post Theaters, Tehachapi Library, Tehachapi Museum and others, I'm sad for their closure and I look forward to their welcome return in 2021.
There has been the loss of numerous memorable Tehachapi residents this year, some of whom I've profiled in this column. COVID hasn't been the cause, for the most part, but some unforgettable longtime people have left us, and we are poorer for their absence.
One way that Tehachapi, and Kern County in general, were spared this year was from wildfire. While other parts of California burned, and burned, and burned, we were very fortunate not to have huge fires consuming our wildlands. The threat of wildfire is a constant in California's dry Inner Ranges, and we've certainly had many of them over the years, but I'm very grateful that 2020 was not a destructive fire year for us.
So goodbye, 2020. Please take your pandemic, incessant politics, unrest, and other bad habits with you when you go. There probably hasn't been a year since 2001, which was horribly marred by the 9/11 attacks, that Americans will be so glad to see end.
Here in Tehachapi, we've been pretty fortunate — having a Tehachapi address itself is lucky in my book — but I think most of us are ready to turn the page on 2020. Here's to wishing us all a healthier, happier and more prosperous 2021. . .
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
