The wildflower displays in Southern California this spring were bright and amazing, as a result of all the miraculous “atmospheric rivers” of moisture that gave us serving after serving of precipitation. This rain and snow resulted in some legendary water flows in creeks and rivers, and a record-breaking snowpack in many parts of the Sierra Nevada.
The moisture also caused a vast germination event in the Mojave Desert east of us. The seeds of desert plants can lie in the soil for decades, with some seeds surviving and remaining viable for more than 150 years, until conditions are right.
If sufficient rain arrives, then these long-dormant seeds spring into tiny seedlings and join the race to successfully grow, flower and produce new seed, before the soil moisture disappears and the plants whither beneath the desert sun.
While many of our perennial plants generate beautiful blossoms in favorable years, it is typically annuals that are the most dramatic bloomers. Annuals don’t have deep roots to survive dry spells and only live a short time, so they must be productive during their brief flowering window. Their survival strategy includes making lots of blossoms and generating abundant seed to help last until the next favorable year arrives.
Among these serendipitous bloomers are California Poppies. Interestingly, California Poppies (Eschscholtzia californica) can be found in annual, biennial and perennial forms. Many of the individual clumps found growing in the Tehachapi Mountains are the perennial type that returns year after year.
But out in the Mojave Desert and the Antelope Valley, those poppies are usually annuals that germinate with the first rains of autumn, grow during the winter (provided that the storms continue) and then burst into riotous bloom in March and April.
That was the case this year, when the rains kept coming, and the millions and millions of desert seeds that had germinated were able to keep growing. I have seen years when things started optimistically with rains in November and December, but then January was dry, and the ground in places on the desert floor and Antelope Valley would be carpeted with little quarter-sized curls of dead, dried up California Poppies that couldn’t withstand the dry spell.
But not in 2023! The promise of the early rains gave way to even more moisture as winter progressed, and the wildflowers were able to keep growing and then bloom en masse. California Poppies and others like Goldfields, Lacy Phacelia, Hillside Daisies, Tidy Tips, and Lupines carpeted areas with their colorful, ascendant flowers.
One incredible area was in the desert northeast of Tehachapi, towards Red Rock Canyon State Park. My friends Les and Toshimi Kristof from Bear Valley Springs went out there, and Toshimi took some of her characteristically beautiful photos of the flower spectacular.
Toshimi explains: “Les and I enjoyed the late arrival of spring so much, and we went wildflower hunting here and there. This amazingly beautiful spot was located about five miles up Water Canyon Road (MK-24) from Cinco, which is three miles south of CA-14, Jawbone Canyon Store. I hadn't been there until now because I hadn't noticed it before, but this year the colors were so vivid that I went to visit. I was incredibly impressed with the most beautiful wildflower field I have ever seen.”
The area that Toshimi photographed was visible as you drove by on Highway 14, but it was even more awe-inspiring from closer up. I’m featuring some of Toshimi’s lovely photographs, to help us recall and appreciate one of the most vibrant wildflower years in memory. It was particularly sweet and appreciated after the punishing droughts that California has gone through recently, and will sadly probably have to endure again soon. Thanks for all the water, and all the color, 2023!
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
