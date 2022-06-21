The recent passing of Richard “Dick” Dieterle, 79, who was a longtime principal at Jacobsen Junior High (now Jacobsen Middle School) and a vice-principal at Tehachapi High, was a gut-punch to the Tehachapi community and his many, many friends.
This gregarious, loud, friendly man touched thousands of lives during more than 50 years of living in Tehachapi, and he was still going strong, as intelligent and robust as ever until he was felled by cardiac arrest. He was full of personality, a thoroughly distinctive person.
Dieterle first arrived here from Colorado in 1969, as a result of outreach by Myrl Rupel, who was then superintendent of the Tehachapi Unified School District. Rupel had his own airplane, and he would fly himself to other western states to interview potential teachers for the district. I can’t imagine such long-range recruiting was practiced by many other school districts, and to his credit, Rupel successfully brought in some talented teachers that spent their careers in the TUSD — maybe a good subject for me to tackle in a future column.
Interestingly, the position that Dieterle was offered was math teacher at CCI, the state prison in Cummings Valley, not in the schools. At that time, education at CCI was organized through the TUSD.
Naturally, Dieterle had never heard of Tehachapi, so he asked his parents, who were living in Ventura at the time, to come check it out for him. They reported that Tehachapi was a small town, but very nice, so Dick accepted the job and he and his family moved here.
Dieterle taught at CCI for a couple of years, then he switched to Jacobsen and taught math to junior high students starting in 1971. He was then a counselor for a couple of years, and became principal of Jacobsen in 1974.
That was the role that brought him in contact with me and thousands of other Tehachapi kids of the era. Students tend to reduce polysyllabic or unfamiliar names to an initial, so Mr. Dieterle naturally became known as “Mr. D” at Jacobsen Junior High.
Those tween years of early adolescence can be tumultuous and chaotic, and many teachers and administrators avoid them, preferring to deal with either younger kids in elementary school or older kids in high school.
Not Dieterle. He genuinely loved and valued kids of any age, and he wanted them to succeed. He was a constant presence throughout campus, calling out to groups of students with his signature, booming “PEH-PULL!” (people) catch phrase when he wanted our attention.
I might have been a less than model student, with an affection for mischief, so I quite naturally found myself interacting with Mr. D for disciplinary reasons on multiple occasions, but I still loved the guy. He was intense but sincere and genuine, and you could tell that he bore you no ill will — he just wanted you to behave.
I remember the first time that I encountered Dieterle outside of school in an informal setting. Gone were the suit and tie that he always wore to school, and instead there was an affable guy in shorts and a loud shirt with a cold beer in his hand, laughing and joking with some other adults. I had observed my principal in his natural habitat, and confirmed that he wasn’t stuffy or solemn. He was funny and joyful.
Dieterle served as principal at Jacobsen from 1974 to 1993, and there was a three-year period, 1982-84, when he was also acting TUSD superintendent of schools. The position has often been a contentious one, but Dieterle was the most popular Tehachapi school superintendent I’ve ever seen.
I was a recent THS graduate and was working full time for the Tehachapi News in those years, and I frequently covered school board meetings and school issues. Unlike many superintendents, Dieterle had a great relationship with teachers and was liked by them, since he had been a teacher himself and long championed them. He was also popular among students, parents and other administrators.
He did the job so admirably that I and many others hoped he’d take on the position permanently, but Dieterle was not interested. In fact, he considered it his least-favorite job during the 33 years he spent with the district. The fact that he continued to be the principal at Jacobsen while simultaneously serving as superintendent is a testament to the abilities of this extremely capable, intelligent man.
Way back in 1976, Dieterle hired a Tehachapi girl, Donna Sullivan Schmidt, to work at the junior high, and she anchored the counseling department for many years. Decades later, the two of them became a couple, in about 2000. Dieterle proposed to her in Edinburgh Castle while they were on a trip to the British Isles, and they were married on St. Patrick’s Day 2007.
The couple got married in Las Vegas, and Dick, who enjoyed gambling, was asked if he’d spent much time in the casinos while they were there. “Why would I spend time gambling?” he replied. “I’d already won the jackpot.”
And that was how he felt about his charming wife, who remains a very popular member of our community.
Dieterle thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years, spending time with Donna and their assorted grandkids. He was a very talented athlete in his youth, and he continued to get exercise by golfing every Wednesday with longtime friends like Dennis Ruggles, Larry Morphis and John Bailey. Dick helped out with Tehachapi Heritage League projects and went for daily truck rides with his big black dog Duke. A lifelong math whiz, Dick also continued to tutor students in math.
Hundreds of people gathered for Dick’s funeral service a few weeks ago. It was like a Tehachapi family reunion for the many who cherished this beloved man. Donna put it well when she said “He was so special and touched so many lives. … I miss him terribly, but he lives on in all of us and in all of our memories.”
Dieterle was a blessing to the Tehachapi community, and the many who loved him will forever be grateful to him for his leadership, dedication, charm and good humor. He was a truly unique and unforgettable man.
Have a good week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.