One of the great things about living in Tehachapi is that it snows occasionally, which is not a common occurrence in Southern California. The transformative beauty of a white blanket of snow covering our familiar landscape is always attractive, but there is something magical about having snow at Christmas.
Maybe that's because a lot of Christmas traditions developed in places that historically usually had snow in late December, like Northern European countries, New England states, the American Midwest, etc.
Christmas happens in winter, and winter has meant snow for much of the Northern Hemisphere. Christmas cards, stories, carols, movies, childhood memories and more have reinforced the connection between Christmas and snow.
So many Christmas traditions either require, or are least enhanced by snow: sledding, making a snowman, caroling, drinking hot chocolate around a fire, snuggling in bed to await Christmas morning. Conifers, real and artificial, are even sprayed with white "flocking" to create Christmas trees that look as though they had been snowed on.
In past decades, there was about a one-in-three or four chance of Tehachapi having snow on the ground at Christmastime. With our warming climate, those odds have gotten longer in more recent years. It still can happen, happily, though there is definitely none in the forecast for this year.
So I decided to feature some photos to celebrate White Christmases past in Tehachapi. These images will remind older residents of what the area looks like when a timely snow falls, and show newer residents what our end of year weather can sometimes bring.
I hope, as I do every year, that we get some real snow this winter season. Until then, I'll savor memories and photos of past snowstorms. Merry Christmas!
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.