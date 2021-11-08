Apples grown in the Tehachapi Mountains are flavorful and delicious to eat, but there's another great way to consume local apples: drink them. That's what Lonnie and Cindy Latham have been doing at their small farm near Highline Road for the past 32 years.
Lonnie and Cindy have an annual apple pressing with family and friends, where they blend a mixture of their fruit and press it into fresh cider. Bigger apples tend to be sold or used for eating, but making cider is a great way to use smaller fruit or those with blemishes.
Making fresh apple cider has been an American tradition for more than 300 years, and the press that the Lathams use differs little from those that have been used to make apple cider for centuries.
An apple press typically consists of a grinder, where the fruit is chopped into little pieces and then drops into a mesh bag inside a basket made of oak slats. When the mesh bag is full, the top is folded over, a stout wooden plate is placed on it, and then a large threaded shaft is slowly turned to press down on the plate, squeezing the juice out of the chopped up fruit pieces, or pomace.
The juice runs out of the bag and into a surrounding wooden tray, and from there it flows out into a bucket. Cider is the term used for unfiltered apple juice, and it is worlds apart from the highly filtered, transparent and pale apple juice you buy in stores.
Cider is a hazy, honey-colored liquid that is flavorful and heavenly. It literally tastes like you are drinking an apple. The best cider is made by blending different varieties of apples to create a more complex flavor profile, including small, tart crab apples for astringency.
At the Lathams' apple pressing held on Nov. 6, a mixture of Stayman Winesap, Baldwin, Black Twig, Northern Spy, Fuji, King David and Spitzenburg apples, as well as some Wickson crab apples, all went into the mixture. There were even some late Bartlett pears blended in as well.
Family and friends helped wash all the apples and then trickled them into the hopper above the grinder. In past years the grinder was turned with a handcrank, but in more recent years, the Lathams added a small electric motor to streamline that part of the process.
Each time the fruit basket was full, the apple pomace was squeezed until it yielded its ambrosia. Typical of harvest events, the mood was festive and celebratory. Friends and acquaintances that hadn't seen each other since apple pressings in past years got a chance to visit. Turning mountain-grown Tehachapi apples turned into luscious cider — what a great way to spend a Saturday morning.
Some local growers, including Moessner Farms, usually make their own apple cider and it's well worth seeking out. Drink an apple today.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
