In a steep mountain canyon, the wintry landscape was quiet, muffled after weeks of snow accumulating with no melting in between. Then a heavy storm piled wet snow on top of weaker layers.
When the temperatures warmed a few days later, without warning a huge section of snow broke loose and plunged down a sheer slope. The surging wall of snow swept away everything in its path, including every tree, large or small. It left behind a barren strip of devastated hillside, like a clear-cut that had been bulldozed through the forested incline.
This avalanche occurred about six months ago. It didn’t happen in the Himalayas, the Alps, or the Rockies. It happened in the Tehachapi Mountains of Southern California.
You read that right. Here in Tehachapi, in the mountains above Highline Road, about 5 miles from Tehachapi City Hall, a tsunami wave of snow crashed down a mountainside, uprooting or snapping off trees as tall as 60 feet and as big as three feet in diameter.
It happened in Antelope Canyon, on Summit Lime Company land. Fortunately, no people or structures were impacted in any way. There is a private campground in Antelope Canyon, but it wasn’t in use during the winter months when the avalanche occurred.
One of the strange things about this natural cataclysm: no one heard it happen or was even aware of it for weeks afterward. It was discovered by Les Hansen and his son Caleb, who maintain the water system and perform maintenance for Summit Lime.
Les and Caleb were driving up a dirt road high in the canyon when they found their way suddenly blocked by fallen trees. Surprised, they got out and started walking up the road and were astonished by what they found.
“We couldn’t believe it,” Les told me, “We were stunned. It looked like a bomb had gone off, or a meteorite had crashed into the mountain. The snow had already melted by then, so it wasn’t immediately obvious what had happened. Once we began to hike around, though, you could see where the snow had come down, and what it had done.”
I visited the site with a Summit Lime representative and longtime campground manager/caretaker Frank Brooke. All the fallen trees are pointing downslope where the crushing snowslide left them as it flowed down into the main canyon.
Even when you know what happened, it is hard to wrap your mind around the level of destruction, and how big and fast and powerful the snow wall must have been as it thundered down the slope. David and Frank have been to the site multiple times, and they still find it astounding.
The avalanche slid in a mostly westerly direction, perpendicular to the north/south orientation of Antelope Canyon. When it reached the bottom of Antelope Canyon, the wall of snow and debris smashed into the opposite slope and stopped. Though the snow had melted by the time the aftermath was detected, all the branches up to about 20 feet in a large Jeffrey Pine, standing on the opposing slope above the little creek, are snapped off, indicating the height of the snow wave.
An avalanche of this severity in the Tehachapi Mountains is unprecedented, as far as I know. I’m not saying an avalanche like this has never happened here, but I haven’t ever heard or read any historical account of anything like this. The conditions that created this natural phenomenon are exceedingly rare in Tehachapi Mountains.
So while you were hearing in the media about record-setting snow this winter in Lake Tahoe, Mammoth Lakes and other places, we were getting some record-setting snow as well.
When you read about avalanches, you will usually encounter information that avalanches are typically caused by four factors: a steep slope, heavy snow cover, a weak layer in the snow cover and a trigger.
I don’t know that there was much of a trigger involved with the Summit Lime avalanche, at least not one involving human activity, because there was no one around at the time in that remote location.
But there was definitely a steep slope, heavy snow cover, and apparently a weak layer. The combination unleashed a brutally powerful force of nature that we are completely unaccustomed to here in the Tehachapi Mountains.
In fact, the same event doesn’t seem to be common anywhere. There are lots of avalanches every year in mountain ranges around the world, but they usually happen on bare slopes, and often flow all around and through standing trees, not smashing away every single one of them in its path.
If you look on YouTube for avalanche videos, there is an infinity of them, but they are mostly from skiers and snowboarders with GoPro helmet cams, and they depict avalanches on smooth slopes, with the avalanche typically caused by the skier or snowmobiler or someone else in their party. In our local case, the slope was heavily forested until the avalanche unforested it.
There are also avalanches in India and elsewhere in which the falling snow is accompanied by giant boulders that have also been dislodged, and these rocks do lots of damage.
In the Summit Lime avalanche, there are virtually no new rocks at the bottom of the canyon that were brought down in the slide. All that flattening was done just by snow, and the trunks of trees from further upslope that must have acted like battering rams and dozer blades as they were carried along by the rushing surge of snow.
I’m glad that no one and no structures were damaged in this meteorological rarity. Summit Lime, which has owned the property since the 1880s, has already gotten the road re-opened and passable with much of the debris removed.
Tehachapi has experienced earthquakes and floods in our past, and I guess we can now add avalanches, as surprising as that sounds, to our list of past natural disasters.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
