The largest bird in North America, the California Condor, makes regular appearances throughout the year in the Tehachapi Mountains, and sometimes dozens of them converge to feed on an elk carcass or other food source. But we also get wintertime visits from the second-largest birds: Bald Eagles.
The Bald Eagle is a magnificent bird. A good sighting of one is an unforgettable experience for anyone who appreciates the natural world. These massive birds have a wingspan averaging six and one-half feet, but the largest females have recorded wingspans of nearly eight feet from tip to tip. Bald Eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) stand taller than the height of a piano keyboard and can reach 14 pounds.
With their snowy white head and tail feathers, you can spot them from a thousand yards away, and they dwarf other birds, even our bigger ones like Ravens, Red-tailed Hawks and Turkey Vultures. Their wings are not only long, they are also broad, and Bald Eagles tend to hold them flat outstretched in flight like they were carrying a dark surfboard across their back.
Bald Eagles are typically associated with aquatic environments like rivers, estuaries, coastlines and lakes, so why do they occasionally venture into the Tehachapi Mountains? Well, we see from one to three Bald Eagles in the wintertime, when they move down south into warmer environments. The majority of Bald Eagle nesting takes place in Canada and Alaska, and many of these birds head south for the winter: some eagles found wintering in California were fitted with transmitters and tracked back to their nests in north-central Canada, 2,000 miles away.
Though most of North America's Bald Eagle population lives in the north, California has a stable population of resident birds, and with the addition of migrants, in some winters Bald Eagle numbers in California exceed 1,000 birds.
The population of Bald Eagles in the state dropped to fewer than 30 breeding pairs in the 1960s and early 1970s, largely due to the accumulation of the pesticide DDT causing their eggshells to be too thin and break before hatching. Now, however, eagles nest in 41 out of California's 58 counties, and their population has been slowly continuing to grow.
Bald Eagles are primarily fish eaters, often scavenging on dead fish, and the Tehachapi Mountains aren't known for having fish populations. However, small local water bodies like Brite Lake, Stallion Springs Lake, and Cub Lake and Four Island Lake in Bear Valley Springs can provide fishing opportunities for wintering Bald Eagles.
The Bald Eagles that visit Tehachapi in the winter have shown that they are formidable hunters, not merely carrion eaters, and Tehachapi residents have seen Bald Eagles preying on California Ground Squirrels, American Coots, Mallards, rabbits and other animals. Like most raptors, they adapt to the food sources available, and they use their size and strength to satisfy their hunger.
The gorgeous photos that accompany this column were taken last month by Ron Worgul, who explained how he happened to take them: "This eagle was to the side of Brite Lake, and it was on one of the power poles between the lake and the farmland that is behind the lake. I was out on January 8 with my camera and long lens looking for birds to photograph, when a couple walking their dog pointed out the Bald Eagle to me. I walked cautiously towards it so as not to disturb it, and I got within probably 70 feet of it. I was thrilled to photograph it, needless to say!"
The most likely time to spot a Bald Eagle in the Tehachapi Mountains is December through March. If you are lucky enough to catch a glimpse of this winged symbol of our country, you will not be disappointed, for they are stunning.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
