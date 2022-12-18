One of the aspects of living in the Tehachapi Mountains that many people find appealing is the many opportunities for wildlife sightings. From glimpses of more elusive creatures, like bobcats, gray foxes and bears, to the regular sightings of California quail, red-tailed hawks, deer, raccoons, skunks and others, there are many chances to spot animals out in nature.
Two of the largest and most frequently sighted species are each a type of deer: California Mule Deer and Rocky Mountain Elk (also known as American Elk). Both of these members of the deer family are able to adapt to human activity and can live comfortably around people.
As a result, they are frequent visitors to yards and properties in the outlying communities, such as Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Golden Hills, Alpine Forest, etc. It is even likely that some of them, especially California Mule Deer (Odocoileus hemionus californicus), choose to forage in the vicinity of scattered houses because it makes them less likely to encounter their chief predator: Mountain Lions.
While Mountain Lions (Puma concolor) are sometimes seen near homes, or photographed by trail cameras and doorbell cameras, they tend to avoid houses, especially those with large barking dogs and lots of noisy human activity.
California Mule Deer that are more tolerant of the disturbances of civilization are therefore less likely to encounter one of their major sources of mortality — Mountain Lions — if the deer forage in yards and around houses.
I frequently get sent photos that local residents have taken of the Mule Deer and American Elk (Cervus canadensis nelsoni) that appear near homes. This week I’m featuring some excellent photos sent to me by Sharon Morgan, who lives in Bear Valley Springs with her granddaughter Kimberly. Sharon says that she and Kimberly typically see deer and elk at least weekly, and sometimes daily.
“I've only lived here a year since moving from Los Angeles, and I was told I would see an abundance of wildlife, but I had no idea how much!” Sharon told me. “Throughout the year, deer and elk are constant visitors. I absolutely love living here. I feel blessed and grateful the animals share their habitat with me and my family.”
Sharon encounters both the massive bull elk, as well as smaller cow elk and their charming little calves. Deer herds, which are usually extended family units of does, fawns and the mothers’ adult fawns from earlier seasons, usually range in size from five to 20 animals, with nine or 10 being typical.
While elk and deer eat lots of grass, they will also browse, eating leaves, new buds and shoots, bark, flowers and even fruit. This can bring them into conflict with home gardeners and farmers, who understandably don’t appreciate having their carefully planted and tended gardens or farm fields mowed down by hoofed ungulates.
Most of the damage seems to take place in Brite Valley, the smallest of the four main valleys in the Tehachapi Mountains, and quite a little jewel of agriculture, at least in lower Brite Valley. There has been a recent proposal by a state wildlife official to allow limited hunting in some areas to reduce local elk numbers.
This wouldn’t happen in residential communities or around houses, of course, so it might be difficult to implement. And the proposed hunt would be limited to elk, not Mule Deer. There is already an annual legal hunting season for Mule Deer, but most of the occupied areas of Tehachapi are off limits to hunting.
When possible, gardeners and growers should probably fence their crops — though I know this is not an easy proposition when elk stand as tall as a horse. My friends Jay and Hannah Shipman have had to double the height of the fence around portions of their Brite Creek Farm to keep elk from continuing to damage their vegetables. Roads and driveways can also complicate the fencing issue, and these can provide nighttime access for elk to eat where they are not wanted.
With various strategies, Tehachapi residents will continue to co-exist with deer and elk. It’s often not problem, for those people with mostly native vegetation as their landscaping. Others have concerns that will need to be addressed.
