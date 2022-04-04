Ranchers first settled in the Tehachapi Mountains in the 1850s, and they brought cattle with them to graze on the open grasslands and among the oak woodlands. There were no fences in the early years, of course, and the cattle of different owners would sometimes mingle together. To prevent disputes, and avoid the accidental (or intentional) claiming of someone else's calves, ranchers turned to a centuries-old solution: branding irons.
First used by Egyptians more than 4,500 years ago to identify their cattle, branding iron usage in the U.S. soared after the Civil War. During the war years, when labor was in short supply on many ranches, vast numbers of cattle roamed and reproduced in the Great Plains. Many of the resulting thousands of head hadn't been branded, and when the Civil War ended, former soldiers often became cowboys to help with branding, herding and cattle drives.
Even after the West became largely fenced along property lines, cattle still escaped and wound up on neighboring ranches, so branding remained an essential part of ranching.
And still is to this day — there are more than 20,000 active brands registered in California with the Department of Food and Agriculture. Active brands must be renewed every two years and fees paid, so there are also tens of thousands of historic or inactive brands that endure as well.
The 1880s seems to be the period when the most brands and branding irons were being created in the Tehachapi area, and throughout the West in general. I have an original brand from Dick Williamson's Tehachapi ranch, and it's the 86 brand, chosen for the year he started his ranch in 1886. There were dozens of other Tehachapi brands established during that era.
Some brands date back even farther. The oldest continuously active brand in California, first registered in Kern County in 1868, has been used primarily in the Tehachapi Mountains: the famed Cross and Crescent of the Tejon Ranch.
Edward Beale chose the brand for his sprawling 270,000-acre spread, called "the largest one-fence ranch in California," but it is an ancient "pyroglyphic." It was originally used in Spain more than a thousand years ago, and combines the Christian cross and Muslim crescent. Spaniards brought the brand to Mexico, and their descendants brought it north and it eventually became the symbol of the Tejon Ranch.
Over the years in my blacksmith shop, I have made branding irons for use by local cattlemen, including Steve Cummings and his late father, Bud Cummings, as well as Neal Losey, Peyton Franklin and others.
It is the continuation of an old Tehachapi tradition — the historic Red Front Blacksmith Shop, located on the east side of Curry Street, between F Street and Tehachapi Boulevard, was owned by the Brite and Wiggins families, and among the many items they made for local residents were branding irons.
As part of Tehachapi's Historic Murals project, artist Lyn Bennett painted a depiction of the Red Front business on the back of the old C&P Market/Moose Lodge building on Curry Street, which is the location of the original blacksmith shop.
I also forged a branding iron for Joe Fontaine, who is the only current Bear Valley Springs resident to have historic family ties to Bear Valley. In the 1880s his grandfather, also named Joseph but known as Sam, owned 160 acres in the valley. The Fontaine ranch was near the current site of the Oak Tree Country Club. All of Bear Valley was eventually owned by the Fickerts, but in the earlier days there were more than a dozen different families who lived there.
Among the historic branding irons that I have is an unusual one that was used in the desert near Mojave, and its handle is only about a foot long. How, you wonder, did the cowboys keep from burning their hands as heat traveled up the iron during a long day of branding? Actually, it's called a saddle brand and was intended to be tied on a saddle and carried on horseback while looking for strays — lone cattle on the ranch that hadn't yet been branded. If one was found, it would be lassoed and a greasewood fire built, the branding iron would be heated and used a single time for that one animal, and then allowed to cool down and be carried back on the saddle.
Branding irons were once a common tool in the West, as evidenced by the fact that practically every antique store has a few rusted examples in their inventory. They've been in continuous use in the Tehachapi Mountains for more than 150 years, and they remain as durable artifacts of the ranching culture.
