The Tehachapi Mountains are the traditional home of the Nuwä people, known to anthropologists as Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute. Like people everywhere, they used their language to identify and describe the creatures that shared their environment. These animal names reveal Nuwä knowledge about the natural world.
For example, animals that spend time in or around water have names that typically start with “pa” or “paa.” The word “paa” means “water” to the various tribes who speak a Numic language, which includes Owens Valley Paiute, Western Mono, Chemehuevi, Nuwä, Panamint, Shoshone and others.
In Nuwä the word for water by itself is said like “poh-oh,” but things associated with water generally use the universal “paah” pronunciation.
So the Northwestern Pond Turtle (Actinomys marmorata), which is the only water turtle found in this part of California, is known as Pa’aya (pronounced pah-EYE-ya). The Desert Tortoise (Gopherus agassizii) is just Aya (pronounced EYE-yah), so the pond turtle name means “water turtle.”
We now have a lot of elk of the subspecies American Elk or Rocky Mountain Elk (Cervus canadensis nelsoni) that were brought here from Yellowstone in the 1960s and have flourished, but elk are nothing new to the Tehachapi Mountains. For thousands of years, our area and the nearby San Joaquin Valley were historically home to widespread herds of another subspecies: Tule Elk (Cervus canadensis nannodes).
Knowing their affinity for lakes and marshy areas, the Nuwä gave elk the name Parühüyi (pronounced pah-ruh-HOO-ee), which means “water deer.” Tule Elk were especially known for living in the vast expanses of marshy areas that surrounded places like Buena Vista Lake, but even today, the American Elk in Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs are often photographed going for a swim or cooling off on a hot day.
Pacific Chorus Frog (Pseudicris regilla) babies are commonly called tadpoles or polliwogs, and these little black swimming commas are plentiful right now – my brother George and I both have hundreds of them in growing up in little pools that we maintain primarily for them. The Nuwä word for tadpoles is Paagoshichi (pronounced pah-goh-SHEE-chi), which indicates from the first syllable that these are water-loving beings.
The Nuwä would sometimes venture as far northwest as the Kern River, and they were familiar with the native fish there. The Nuwä word for fish is Paguz, (pronounced pah-GUHZ).
The gartersnake species found in our area is called the Sierra Gartersnake (Thamnophis couchii), and the Nuwä word for these harmless reptiles is Paanahuzi (pronounced paah-nah-HOO-zi).
Although they can be found far from water when foraging, the North American Raccoon (Procyon lotor) has a marked affinity for creeks, wetlands, rivers and lakes, and so the Nuwä name for them is Paahayaazi (pronounced pah-hah-YAAH-zee).
A shorebird commonly found in the valleys of the Tehachapi Mountains is the Killdeer (Charadrius vociferous), which is a type of plover — a word that rhymes with “lover,” not “rover.”
Known to oldtimers as “killdee” because of the call they make, including well into the night if they are flying around, Killdeer can often be found rambling along shorelines, and so the Nuwä word for them is Paaragiizhi (pronounced paah-rah-GEEZH, with a hard “g”).
Another bird associated with water is America’s national symbol, the Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus), and these huge raptors are historical wintertime visitors to the Tehachapi Mountains. They were absent for many decades in the 1950s, '60s and '70s as their population plummeted from the effects of DDT, but a few of these unmistakable birds have been returning to us in winter over the past 20 years or so. The Nuwä word for Bald Eagle is Pawiku (pronounced pah-WIK).
There is another animal whose name suggests an affinity for water: Paatsa’aazi (pronounced paaht-sah-AH-zi), which means bat. Although a water-rich environment may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a bat, the vesper bats that come out at dusk often hawk mosquitoes and other flying insects about the surface of water. If you watch from the shore of a pond or lake on a summer evening, you can often see swooping bats emerge after sundown to patrol over the water.
There used to be more water in the Tehachapi Mountains, or at least it was distributed differently. There was no Brite Lake, of course, that is filled with State Project Water from further north in California. But Proctor Lake or Narboe Lake is a natural body of water at the east end of the Tehachapi Valley, near the cement plant, that used to have water year-round.
There were other smaller lakes, like one called Tehechita in Golden Hills that was probably the original source for the name “Tehachapi.” And before the 1952 earthquake changed the aquifer, and pumping for agriculture lowered the water table, there was more surface water in springs and creeks.
The original people of the Tehachapi Mountains knew their landscapes well and intimately, and these resourceful people were very familiar with the animals and plants who lived here too. This insight is echoed in the names they gave their neighbors, especially the ones who like water. . .
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
