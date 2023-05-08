One of the most conspicuous birds of the oak woodlands and mixed habitat in the Tehachapi Mountains is the California Scrub Jay (Aphelocoma californica). With their bright blue and light gray coloration, noisy calls and robust activity level, Scrub Jays are winged entertainers and hard to miss. They are also one of the main tree planters of our wildlands.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Scrub Jay is cho’ikizh, pronounced choh-EEK-iszh, and this is an approximation of one of the raucous calls uttered by these birds, which are about the size of American Robins or Northern Mockingbirds.
There is a pair of Scrub Jays that live around our place, and they routinely swoop in to grab peanuts, acorns or other nuts that we put out for them. If they are hungry, they may immediately consume the first few nuts that they grab, but they soon start caching them by hiding them in leaf litter or duff on the ground.
It is this behavior that inadvertently leads a lot of seedlings — jays have amazing memories and retrieve most of the nuts that they hide, but some seeds will get missed. If something happens to the jay that hid them, all of the stored cache is left unclaimed, and under the right conditions, some of these will germinate and sprout.
I mentioned this tree-planting aspect of jay behavior in one of the Tehachapi News features called Natural Sightings, where I use photos shared by readers, and include accompanying information and context about the subject of the photo.
Jeanne Hamrick had submitted photos of California Scrub Jays feeding on the seeds of Singleleaf Pinyon Pine trees (Pinus monophylla) in Sand Canyon.
Well, this week I got an interesting comment from my friend Ross Eisenman, a wonderful former Tehachapi resident who grew up in Sand Canyon in the 1940s and 1950s. Ross and his wife usually attend the Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion each year.
Walter and Edith Eisenman and their daughter Avis and three sons Ross, Miles and Bruce lived in Sand Canyon after World War II because Walter owned a small mining operation called M & N Mining Company with his partner Tom Murray. They quarried local sandstone which was crushed and used on the flat sloping roofs that were popular in Southern California in the post-war years.
Ross wrote to this to me: “Greetings Jon. In a Natural Sightings about Jays and Pinyons, you commented, ‘I often wish there was a way to tell which of the trees sprang from seeds that had originally been carefully placed into the soil by a nut-storing Jay’.
“Here is a way to do it. When we were living in Sand Canyon, Bruce and I independently observed that, most of the time, Pinyon saplings grew out of Scrub Oak (Q. berberidifolia) bushes. Those saplings were planted by Jays. A favored location for sequestering Pinyon nuts (or acorns) is under the leaf litter of oak bushes. There are few plants in Sand Canyon that produce leaf litter of comparable quality.
“Pinyon seedlings survive best in the shade of nurse plants, such as scrub oak, although growth is slow until the sapling rises above the canopy of the oak bush. Hence, Jays are an obligatory partner in a three species mutualism. Ross”
As Ross notes, many plants are dependent on the shade and shelter provided by so-called “nurse trees” or “nurse shrubs” to germinate and grow. Particularly in arid and challenging environments, seedlings that are somewhat protected by established plants are more likely to survive.
I have observed that the jays around our place also like to conceal their acquired nuts near the base of shrubs, mostly for the presence of leaf litter and perhaps also to avoid being detected as they hide their little treasure. Jays typically will not cache a seed if they feel they are being watched, even by their mate – they prefer a little privacy when they tuck away their future food morsels.
So have a little gratitude toward California Scrub Jays for the ecosystem services they provide: planting acorns and pine nuts that may one day grow into long-lived trees which can provide shade, shelter and more seeds for future generations.
