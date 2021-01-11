One of the most ubiquitous birds in the outlying areas of Tehachapi is also one that you more often hear than see: the California Towhee. It is hard to get a good look at these grayish brown birds with their muted color because they seldom perch openly in a prominent place.
California Towhees (Melozone crissalis) are a type of large sparrow that is most at home in chaparral and areas with lots of shrubs and trees. If you go out for a walk along a quiet road or hike on a trail, California Towhees will sometimes fly just ahead of you, flitting from one low branch down into another shrub, so it's hard to see them clearly. Try to get a better look at one, and they tend to just melt into the brush.
These inconspicuous birds, whose name is pronounced like toe-ee, without either a "wh" sound or an "h" sound, are found throughout the Tehachapi Mountains, from Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs to Alpine Forest Park, Golden Hills, Oak Knolls, and even into Cameron Canyon and Sand Canyon.
They spend most of their time foraging on or near the ground. Towhees use the double-scratch raking method employed by other sparrow species: to expose seeds among the duff and leaf litter, they dart forward and then hop backwards, dragging both feet to move some plant debris.
California Towhees will visit backyard seed feeders, especially in the wintertime. They often spend their time on the ground underneath feeders, picking up seeds that other birds have spilled.
Both male and female California Towhees are uniformly grayish brown overall, but they have a rusty tinge around their eye and bill, and also a distinctive fawn or orangey russet color underneath their tails, which are proportionately longer than most songbirds.
The sound you hear most often from Towhees is often described as a metallic chip. To me it sounds kinda like the squeak produced as you rub the last of the water off a window you're washing. The intervals between the notes also get shorter and shorter, as though you dropped a ball on a hard surface and let it dribble to a stop — deet. . . deet. .deet deet deet.
Male California Towhees in the West are quite territorial, especially during the spring nesting season, and they will sometimes peck and feint at their own reflection in mirrors, windows or even shiny hubcaps in an attempt to chase off the perceived intruder.
Even though adult Towhees eat mostly seeds, like many other songbirds, they feed their nestlings a diet entirely made up of insects and other arthropods. Nestlings need lots of protein to grow fast, and they aren't really able to digest seeds, so their parents bring them grasshoppers, caterpillars, beetles, spiders, etc.
The young Towhees develop so fast that the sometimes leave the nest after only 8 to 10 days. At that point they still can't really fly, but they will stay on low branches in shrubs or on the ground as their parents continue to bring them food for up to several more weeks.
In the earlier days of California, Towhees were often called simply "Brown-bird" which seems to me to be more of a description than a name. They were later called Brown Towhees, but then it was determined that the birds known as Brown Towhees actually consisted of different species, including California Towhees and Canyon Towhees.
These common birds are not flashy or dramatic, but they go about their lives right among us and help keep the natural world close at hand.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
