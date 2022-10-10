The transition from summer to autumn is underway in the Tehachapi Mountains, though the effects are still subtle. Temperatures have cooled, days are usually bright but getting shorter, acorns have dropped and most local fruit has been picked from Tehachapi trees.
However, our nighttime lows are still just in the mid-40s, not cold enough to harm plant tissue, so most tree leaves are still green. It doesn’t look really like autumn, as you walk, hike, ride or drive in the Tehachapi area, but you can feel that changes are coming. The angle of light has shifted, and the air is starting to feel different.
Summer doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to leave us, though. I was at the recent homecoming football games at Tehachapi High, and the weather was positively balmy for a Tehachapi home game. The queen contestants were comfortable in their elegant dresses, the fans weren’t shivering at all and there were still many moths swooping and darting around the stadium lights.
In the natural world, creatures are savoring the waning days of the warm season. I still see lizards daily, including this year’s hatchlings, which are trying to keep finding little insects and other invertebrates to eat. The baby reptiles need to gain size and weight to help them survive their winter brumation, or dormancy period, when they wait out the winter in the shelter of a hibernaculum.
Reptiles and amphibians tend to produce lots of offspring because the odds of survival are so stacked against them. The young have few defenses other than concealment, and they are preyed upon larger reptiles, birds, mammals and even some big invertebrates.
In addition to hatchling Western Fence Lizards, Side-botch Lizards and Blainville’s Horned Lizards, I have also been seeing baby Pacific Chorus Frogs and California Toads. Like juvenile reptiles, these little amphibians are miniature versions of their parents, and I find them very endearing.
In the bird world, there’s the near daily sight of migrating Turkey Vultures, as I wrote about last week. California Quail are also forming larger coveys, which helps them keep an eye out for predators to better survive winter.
Acorn-eating birds like California Scrub Jays and Acorn Woodpeckers are collecting the oak seeds to help nourish them in the days to come. Acorn Woodpeckers store their harvest in holes they make in dead trees or limbs, power poles or houses with wood siding. Jays cache theirs in the ground, and have a remarkable ability to remember where they’ve hidden them, and retrieve the majority of the acorns over the succeeding months.
Mammals are simultaneously enjoying the weather now and preparing for winter. California Gray Squirrels and Merriam’s Chipmunks are among those that collect acorns and other food stores and cache them like the jays, burying them in soil and leaf litter, or concealing them in fallen logs, etc. Because some of these caches are never retrieved, both jays and squirrels are important planters of woodlands and forests.
Larger mammals like Black Bears, California Mule Deer and American Elk store acorns, pine nuts and other autumn food sources in another location: their own bodies. These animals eat a lot to try to put on as much fat stores as possible, to help sustain them when food is scarce.
Insects, arachnids and other arthropods are preparing in their own way for the changing seasons, though most of them are doing it by producing offspring, for the adults themselves will not survive the winter. In temperate locations like ours, most invertebrates only live for a matter of weeks or months, and just their eggs or young will overwinter to emerge the following spring.
Enjoy these closing days of our warmer months. It is like the twilight of one season and the dawning of another, the evening out between the heat of summer and the cold of winter. ...
