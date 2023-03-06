Longtime Tehachapi resident and community leader Chuck McCollough, 95, passed away on March 4. Chuck was a man of amazing energy and vigor, and he started Triassic Vineyard in Cummings Valley from scratch when he was already 80 years old.
Chuck had been in declining health the past couple of years, and particularly when the COVID pandemic was raging, he didn’t leave his Stallion Springs home very frequently. But he had a wonderful place to spend his time — his house is perched on a hillside at the top of Chanac Canyon, with expansive views of the San Joaquin Valley far below. California Condors and American Elk are regular visitors, along with lots of other wildlife.
Like many Tehachapi residents, Chuck was nearing retirement age when he first moved here in 1986. He and his beloved wife, Lorraine, bought property in Stallion Springs in 1985, and envisioned having a little weekend place to escape to while Chuck was finishing his career as a petroleum geologist.
However, their planned A-frame instead turned into a beautiful home, and they moved here fulltime. Chuck and Lorraine had been referring to their planned house as "the cabin," but skilled contractor Jim Hartnett told them, "No, you've got this great piece of property, you need something better than that." So Jim designed and built a lovely home for them.
I worked in my blacksmith shop and forged some iron hinges for the front door of Chuck and Lorraine’s home in 1986, and that was when I first met him. We became great friends over the years, and together we used to lead bus tours for the Cummings Valley Protective Association, which Chuck helped found in 1990.
Chuck was born in 1927, the third and youngest child of Charles N. McCollough and his wife Gladys Stewart McCollough. Chuck’s father had been a World War I vet and a successful home builder, but the Depression had damaged the economy so badly that the McColloughs, like countless other American families, were just trying to get by.
In 1934 the five members of the McCollough family, including Chuck’s older sisters Barbara and Janet, moved onto an 88-acre property above Wildwood Canyon outside of Yucaipa.
The undeveloped property had no road or structures, so the McColloughs had to build everything themselves. For 13 years they lived in “temporary housing” consisting of a chicken house converted into a bedroom, a wood and tar paper kitchen, living room and master bedroom and a tent.
Chuck’s father built an arbor over this assemblage and thatched it with palm fronds gleaned from tree trimming in Redlands to provide welcome shade in the summer. There was no electricity and the plumbing consisted of an outhouse and a wash tub with water heated on the kitchen stove for bathing. There was also an outside canvas-shrouded shower of cold water for those who could stand it — refreshing in the summer, shocking in the winter.
Charles McCollough Sr. named the place the Hi Up Ranch, and it was typical of subsistence farms of the era. The family had horses for pleasure riding, goats for milk and cheese, raised chickens for eggs and meat, rabbits for meat, had a yearly pig for bacon, pork, ham and cooking lard, and also fruit trees and an expansive vegetable garden. Chuck’s mother canned fruits and berries for her family, reaching a total of 400 quarts one year.
Like the other children of the Depression, Chuck (known as Charlie in his boyhood ) and his sisters were expected to work hard and help around the ranch. They all had assigned chores and were expected to complete them.
The family also had many beehives for honey and to help with pollination, and Chuck was involved in the annual honey extraction and hive maintenance.
Because Chuck’s father was slowly building a substantial home, often using salvaged materials, there was perpetually construction work that also needed to be done. Life on the Hi Up Ranch involved a lot of hard work, but the rewards were food to eat, a beautiful place to live, satisfaction and peace of mind.
After high school, Chuck signed up for a two-year stint in the Navy, and afterward graduated from the Colorado School of Mines in 1952 and became a petroleum geologist.
Chuck got his first look at Cummings Valley in a memorable way: a powerful earthquake struck Tehachapi on July 21, 1952, and as enthusiastic young geologists, Chuck and a colleague ventured up to Tehachapi to see the effects of the land upheaval. During this trip they visited the heavily-damaged Women’s Prison, which later became the California Correctional Institution for Men in Cummings Valley.
After he and Lorraine moved to Tehachapi in 1986, Chuck began a life of community activism, starting the Cummings Valley Protective Association and working tirelessly to help keep agriculture viable in the area.
"I worked at a high-stress job for Occidental Petroleum in the Bakersfield area, and I'd come home to Stallion Springs, and as I drove down that big sweeping curve of Highway 202 as it drops into Cummings Valley, and see all the farming, I'd say aahhh...," Chuck remembers.
It wasn't long before he realized that there were multiple threats to Cummings Valley's long agricultural tradition, so he started the CVPA with some other like-minded residents to help maintain farming here.
"In the earlier days, we could drive from town to Stallion Springs and sometimes only pass one car," Chuck told me. "We weren't against all growth or new housing, but we didn't want to see farming get pushed aside either."
Over the years, the CVPA successfully fought against many proposals that would have hurt farming, including plans for hundreds of homes, commercial-scale wind or solar energy installations, re-zoning, etc.
Today Cummings Valley is a thriving and highly productive source of many organic vegetables, and from high vantage points you can look down on a patchwork quilt of different shades of green and brown blocks of farmland. Hundreds of people are employed in the agricultural powerhouse of Cummings Valley.
Chuck has also contributed to farming in Cummings Valley in a very personal way: he started a vineyard there. After years of unsuccessfully trying to get someone interested in establishing a farm or vineyard on a piece of property just as you enter the valley on Highway 202, Chuck decided — at age 80 — he'd have to do it himself. He had lost Lorraine to cancer in 2000, but he was still going strong.
There had been suggestions to build a gas station and convenience store at that location, but Chuck believed that the property could serve a higher purpose. So he bought the land in 2007, and with help from friends and community volunteers, in one day in 2008 a total of 6,310 grapevines were planted there.
That property became Triassic Vineyard, named after the rounded hills to the north of the farmland that date back to the Triassic period. A tasting room was completed in 2009, and a grand opening was held on December 18, 2011.
The property was sold to Jim and Sally Arnold in 2013, and they have done well: Triassic is thriving and productive, with healthy vines, a beautiful tasting room and inviting surroundings — instead of the gas station, minimarket and asphalt parking lot that were once envisioned for the property.
Jim and Sally treasured Chuck, as did so many other people in this community, and he was still Vineyard Founder Emeritus whenever he visited Triassic to enjoy a glass of wine with some of his many friends.
Chuck was an intelligent, informed, cheerful and gentlemanly person. The Tehachapi area is a better place because of the love and energy he poured into living here and protecting it. Thank you for everything, Chuck, you will long be remembered by the many who loved and admired you.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
