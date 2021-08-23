One of brightest, sunniest plants that will appear as a volunteer in gardens, irrigation ditches and along roadsides in the Tehachapi Mountains is the aptly named Common Sunflower. This joyful wildflower is an annual that can be enjoyed for its simple beauty, but there is more to learn about it.
The Common Sunflower (Helianthus annuus) is the ancestor of our many assorted commercially-grown annual sunflowers. From the striped sunflower seeds whose shells carpet Major League Baseball dugouts to the black oil sunflower seeds used for livestock feed and oil production, all have been produced from plants that descended from Common Sunflower. There are some perennials, like Jerusalem artichokes, also known as sunchokes, that were developed from four other sunflower species.
While fairly drought-tolerant, sunflowers do best with occasional watering, which is why they often spring up in areas with some water. On farms, the showy, yellow and brown flowerheads of sunflowers often announce a seep or leak in an irrigation system. The plants can range from barely over a foot tall to more than eight feet tall, depending on available water and nutrients.
What we tend to call a "flower," the plant structure that appears to be a single sunflower blossom, is actually a flowerhead, composed of numerous yellow ray flowers surrounding a cluster of brown disk flowers. This is a defining characteristic of the Composite family of plants. The disk flowers in the center of a sunflower are the ones that produce seeds, which are valued by humans, birds, mammals and assorted wildlife. Bees, butterflies and other pollinators also like sunflowers for their nectar and pollen.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) people of the Tehachapi Mountains called Common Sunflower by the name pa'akatabä, pronounced pah-ah-kah-TAHB-uh, and traditionally harvested and ate the seeds. The seeds were collected, winnowed, roasted slightly, then pounded into meal.
The arrangement of the seeds inside a sunflower head have fascinated scientists and mathematicians for centuries. It turns out that the disk flowers form a pattern of interconnecting spirals, and the number of left and right spirals are successive Fibonacci numbers. There are usually 34 spirals in one direction and 55 in the other, and though very large domesticated sunflower heads may have more, they still follow the Fibonacci sequence. This arrangement produces the most efficient packing of seeds into the flowerhead that is mathematically possible.
While sunflowers have the reputation of tracking the sun during the course of the day, from east to west, it is actually only the buds and young flowers that are able to do this. By the time a flower is mature, it is fixed in position and typically points to the east.
Common Sunflower is a plant native to the Americas, and has been cultivated for more than 4,000 years. Most of the plants that we consider weeds come from Europe and Asia, but sunflowers are a New World crop. Sunflowers were first encountered by Spanish explorers in the early 1500s and they brought the seeds back Europe, where they became widely popular. Van Gogh immortalized sunflowers with his transcendent paintings of them,
On sunflowers' home continent, some Native peoples grew them on the north side of their farms/gardens as a fourth sister, and sunflowers are an added member of the famed Three Sisters planting technique that grows corn, beans and squash together.
In addition to their use as a producing crop, sunflowers are grown as a cover crop and soil cleanser to remove soil impurities. Sunflowers have deep roots and can access nutrients from deep in the soil, and they also practice allelopathy, producing chemicals that suppress other plants, so they tend to inhibit the growth of weeds.
More than 50 different desirable varieties of sunflowers have been developed by plant breeders from the Common Sunflower, and they are now available in a wide range of shades and forms to make your garden more colorful and interesting.
Meanwhile, their ancestor is still springing up here and there and decorating the landscape with its rich lemony flowerheads, swaying in the Tehachapi breeze like little maids with bright yellow bonnets. . .
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
