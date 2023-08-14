Tehachapi got a rare blessing on Sunday: a summer thunderstorm built during the day, and then between 6 and 7 p.m., the clouds dropped about .10 inch of rain on much of the area.
This was the first rainstorm of the summer for the Tehachapi Mountains, and these are not common occurrences. It is not unusual for us to have a couple of rain-bearing thunderstorms over the course of the summer, but it is not a regular event, and I’ve seen summers come and go without a single storm that generated rain. We don’t have a summer monsoon season like some areas of the Southwest, such as Flagstaff, Ariz., or Gallup, N.M.
There have been a few times, though, when I’ve seen vendors at the Tehachapi Mountain Festival, held annually on the third weekend in August, have to quickly cover their wares to protect them from a brief downpour. Or have to battle the sudden gusts, which often accompany the leading edge of a storm front, as the wind was knocking over prints and artwork and flapping or lifting up shade shelters and awnings.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for thunderstorm is taza-no’orü, pronounced tah-zah-no-OR-uh, and it has the association with summer built right into it — taza is the Nuwä word for “summer.”
Sunday started with bright blue skies, ranging from light azure to deep sapphire, and a flock of fluffy white cumulus clouds drifting slowly overhead like sheep grazing in a blue meadow. An image that accompanies this column shows the view looking north from near the Rodeo Grounds at about 2:30 p.m.
Throughout the afternoon, the clouds grew gradually bigger and darker, until the sun was hidden late in the day. The first droplets started hitting the dusty ground at about 6:30 p.m. at our place, and it wasn’t long before the low ominous rumble of thunder began.
After a brief pause, the rain got stronger and more intense. The thunder turned to a louder, sharper “Crack!” as the lightning moved closer. Water started running off the roofs in steady little rivulets, and the dirt driveways were suddenly awash with a surge of runoff.
Within ten minutes of the height of the downpour, the rain was already gradually tapering off. The storm floated to the west towards Togowakahni, or Black Mountain. The lightning intensified, and then there was no break in the thunder — it was a steady, unremitting barrage, like a giant boulder being rolled around on a stone floor, or a roar from the world’s slowest jet very gradually taking off while firing all four engines.
And then after 30 to 45 minutes, it was all over, with only puddles, a little mud and some shiny wet surfaces remaining to show that rain had recently pelted the Tehachapis. Drops continued to drip off the leaves of trees for a few more minutes, then that too ended.
What remained was fresh, fragrant air, cleansed by the rinse of rain. You could also smell the rich scent of Creosote Bush (Larrea tridentata) from the Mojave Desert to the east. Moisture activates the essence of Creosote Bush, and the air was perfumed with what smelled like the very aroma of rain itself. . .
For many of the younger wildlife in our area, like this year’s offspring of rabbits, squirrels, deer, songbirds, quail, frogs and others, it was the first rainstorm of their lives. That must be a strange, frightening but perhaps exhilarating encounter.
I have seen many summer thunderstorms, but I still find them to be an intensely sensory experience, both familiar and aberrant, and awe-inspiring for the power they contain. A huge cloud mass, packed with water and electrical energy, moving noisily overhead and bringing rain, crackling lightning and booming thunder, is something to be respected. I hope you got to experience Sunday’s storm. It was the perfect rendition of a summer thunderstorm.
And the day-after has that magical feel of clean air and settled dust, and rejoicing plants. If you are tuned into the Plant Kingdom at all, you can almost hear trees and shrubs, grasses and flowers rejoicing after a summer rain. Their foliage has been washed, their roots have been watered, and the sunlight arrives through cleaner air. A summer rainstorm is a cup of health and hope for plants, and my Uncle Hank always said that rain did more for plants than groundwater could. I’m glad that our Tehachapi flora just got that little boost.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.