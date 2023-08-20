Nights in white satin, deer in soft velvet.
As summer starts winding down, males of the two members of the deer family in our area, California mule deer and American elk, are beginning to lose their velvet, the fuzzy vascularized skin that has been covering their antlers as they grow.
Male deer are referred to as bucks in America, of course, and as stags in England. Male elk in America are called bulls rather than bucks, likely in recognition of their massive size.
Despite their bulk, elk are not actually bovine, or cattle-like, but rather cervine, which means “associated with deer or deer-like.”
The main reason that male deer grow antlers each year is to improve their mating prospects. Bigger antlers signal robust health and fitness, and tend to attract females while intimidating potentially competing males.
Antler is considered to be the fast-growing type of bone in the natural world, with good reason: It is amazing to consider that the massive rack of a bull elk, which can reach a weight of 40 pounds, grows from start to completion in only about five months.
The growth and retention of antlers is largely testosterone driven. While still growing, antlers are covered with velvet, which is initially thick, soft and spongy, but it gets thinner and drier as the antlers grow.
When the antlers reach their full size, which they are now locally in elk and deer, they begin to calcify and become hard. At this point, the velvet is no longer needed and it falls off on its own and is rubbed off by the males as they polish their antlers on trees and other objects.
When bull elk have been rubbing the velvet off their antlers, people living in the vicinity can sometimes see the aftermath in the form of broken branches, leaning posts or toppled outdoor furniture. Elk sometimes use young trees as rubbing posts, which can be quite damaging to a sapling. Buck deer also rub the velvet off their antlers, but with much smaller antlers, they seldom leave any obvious effects.
My friend Toshimi Kristof, who lives in Bear Valley Springs with her husband Les and often photographs wildlife and nature, was by the Oak Tree Country Club Golf Course Aug. 16 when she spotted some bull elk.
“There were four elk near the sixth hole,” explained Toshimi, whose photos from that day are included with this column. “Two of them began butting antlers across the flagstick, or flagpole. One of them started to eat grass as soon as he got tired of it, but the other one seemed to be enjoying the fight with the flagstick, and kept butting its antlers against the pole for a long time.” The bull was using the flagstick to help remove the drying velvet off his antlers, and if you look closely, you can see ribbons of the old velvet hanging from his sizable rack.
Deer and elk have antlers that fork, which is a design that tends to prevent serious injury, since the antlers on two jousting buck deer or bull elk lock together where they fork, rather than sliding into the animals’ head or body. This reduces the chances of either combatant getting stabbed by the antler points. When male deer or elk grapple to determine dominance, it really is more of a pushing contest to see which male is stronger, so it resembles sumo wrestling more than a sword fight with the sharp antlers.
Even though they don’t usually suffer antler stabs during their battles, such fighting during the rut remains dangerous, and bulls or bucks can still suffer from broken legs or other potentially fatal injuries. On rare occasions their antlers can even become inseparably locked together, which typically results in the death of both combatants.
After the mating season, or rut, is over, the testosterone levels in males begins to drop.
When it goes low enough, the antlers are naturally shed.
Antlers that are still in the velvet stage have long been used in traditional medicine, but so have other animal parts like pangolin scales, rhino horn, tiger parts, etc., and there is absolutely no indication of their efficacy. On websites that sell antler velvet, also called velvet antler, one of their first and most prominent statements is usually something like “Velvet antler has been in use for thousands of years.” If one of your biggest claims to credibility is “People have been doing it for a long time,” you probably don’t have much of a case to make.
There was a review published in 2012 that summarized results from seven clinical trials, including three that assessed sports performance, and the conclusion was that "Claims that velvet antler supplements have beneficial effects for any human condition are not currently supported by sound clinical data from human trials." That hasn’t stopped one antler farm from claiming online that its dietary supplements made from velvet antler offer not just one but 17 different medical benefits. Uh, right.
This lack of evidence has not stopped people from trying supplements made from velvet antler. The antlers, which are still somewhat spongy and haven’t calcified yet, are typically cut off living farmed deer and then sliced thin or powdered.
One problem is that they contain methyltestosterone and a substance called Insulin-like Growth Factor-1, or IGF-1, both of which can cause athletes to fail a drug test, which happened to pro golfer Vijay Singh in 2013, when he was using velvet antler spray because someone told him it would help him recover from an injury. An NFL player successfully sued a velvet antler supplement company for $5.4 million when he failed a drug test in 2011 by testing positive for methyltestosterone.
As deer and elk in the Tehachapi Mountains shed their velvet, the antlers beneath are hard and smooth, with a faint shine like the patina of an old tool handle, polished from years of use. Over the next few months, these impressive antlers will be at their peak, and the elk and deer that carry them will look particularly statuesque.
Have a good week.
