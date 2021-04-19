This upcoming Thursday, April 22, will be the 51st observance of Earth Day, an annual day of celebration and action in honor of the living planet that sustains us all. The theme of this year's event is "Restore Our Earth" and residents of the Tehachapi Mountains can join with people from 193 different countries around the world to participate.
The first Earth Day was held in 1970, in response to worsening environmental conditions across the U.S., and a couple of high-profile events: a 1969 oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara that oiled beaches and killed more than 10,000 seabirds and sea mammals, and an incident that same year when the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland caught fire, burning oil and other pollutants that floated on its surface.
More than 20 million Americans — 10 percent of the country's population at the time — took to streets and public places to participate in that first Earth Day in 1970, and it is still considered to be the largest single-day protest in human history.
The event was designed to be non-partisan, and there was participation from Democrats and Republicans and across the political spectrum. President Nixon and his wife, Betty, planted a tree on the South Lawn of the White House to recognize the first Earth Day.
So what can people living in the Tehachapi Mountains do to participate in this year's Earth Day? Well, the possibilities are endless. In the 50 years since it was first observed, there has a long-standing tradition of Earth Day litter cleanup — by beaches, rivers, mountains, trails, roadways, etc.
Your Earth Day participation can be as simple as taking a walk or a hike, while bringing along a bag to pick up any litter that you encounter. You can walk around Brite Lake, at the Golden Hills Nature Park, along the Antelope Run bike path, up at Tehachapi Mountain Park, or some other road or path that appeals to you.
Another Earth Day tradition has been plantings of all different kinds: trees, shrubs, perennials, etc. This week is also the California Native Plant Society's annual California Native Plant Week, so consider planting a California native plant on April 22. Colorful native flowers that attract butterflies, bees and other pollinators are a wonderful choice. Mountain Gardens Nursery on the corner of Curry and C Streets always has selections of native flowers and trees, and owner Rick Gillies is a great source of information on good local plant choices. James Burns and the JDB Nursery in Cummings Valley is also a premium source of information and great plant stock.
Planting your own seeds is another fun way to mark Earth Day, and when the plants get bigger it will be easy to remember what day you planted them. Native plants, herbs, vegetables, flowers. . . planting any of them is rewarding and in keeping with the Restore Our Earth theme.
Another good idea is to provide some habitat improvement for wildlife, like creating a little water source for birds and other animals to drink, putting up a hummingbird feeder or other bird feeders, a bird or bat house, etc.
We live in the internet age, so of course there are many Earth Day ideas and connections to be found online. Ultimately though, I think it's good to spend some Earth Day time outside away from devices, simply enjoying the outdoors in our little part of America the Beautiful.
However you may choose to mark Earth Day, please reflect on how lucky we are to have this beautiful planet as both our inheritance from the past, and our legacy to the future.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
