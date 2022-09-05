A few miles outside the little community of Caliente, 17 miles from Tehachapi, there is a junction where Caliente Creek Road stays low and follows the creek, and Caliente Bodfish Road, called the “Lion’s Trail” by most residents, climbs up into the mountains. This area is known to locals as “Fig Orchard” due to fig trees that still grow there from an earlier century.
I’ve never been able to track down the original source of the first fig trees found there, but they’ve been there a long time. In 1904 and 1905 my grandfather, Phil Hand, used to drive a team of horses and a buggy over the Lion’s Trail, which was apparently originally called Lyon’s Trail after the surname of a man who was involved in building it, but locals all call it the Lion’s Trail. My grandfather mentioned that there were fig trees growing there at that time.
The fig trees have become naturalized, and now some of them grow wild in several thickets along the side of the road. The actual orchard, perhaps planted by an early homesteader in hopes of having fruit to use and sell, has long since vanished and what remains are just the wild trees growing along the seasonal creek that parallels the Lion’s Trail.
Domestic figs are descended from the wild species Ficus carica, which is native to Mediterranean countries and western Asia. Because of California’s Mediterranean climate, with dry summers and moisture arriving in the winter and early spring, it was considered a natural location for the growing of figs, and young rooted fig cutting began to be imported to California during the Gold Rush years of 1849-1852.
The property where Fig Orchard is located has long been part of sprawling cattle ranches. During the first part of the 20th century, a cabin at Fig Orchard was home to George and Marceline Leon and their many children. The Leons were Nuwä tribal members and there are still living family members, though they are now scattered far and wide.
Rafael and Gladys Girado, another Nuwä family, used to take their children Luther, Betty and Lucille down to Fig Orchard to spend time with their cousins the Leons. George Leon Jr. and Luther were about the same age, and though they were cousins, they were almost as close as brothers and the two spent a lot of time together growing up. The Leons and the Girados were fluent speakers of the Nuwä language. The patriarch of the Leon family, Florentine Leon, was an old-time Indian cowboy who lived at Fig Orchard with his son George, and Florentine lived to be more than 100 years old.
John Cross was a Kern cattleman who, as a teenager, lived at Fig Orchard and it was his job to keep the cattle from descending down towards Caliente and eventually the San Joaquin Valley. When the cattle came down along the creek by the Lion’s Trail, young John was instructed to head them back up into the mountain towards Walker Basin. John Cross was the grandfather of Bill Rankin, current patriarch of the Rankin Ranch.
The Fig Orchard property now appears to be part of The Nature Conservancy’s Randall Preserve. TNC bought out the John Beard Ranch, and also purchased a conservation easement on the adjacent Parker Ranch, so it seems that the old Fig Orchard property has been enveloped and protected by the Randall Preserve.
And the fig trees still grow along the creek, though most passersby seem unaware of them, as the fig trees blend in with California sycamores, willows and other native trees. The fig trees are a reminder of the early homesteaders in the mountains of eastern Kern County.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
