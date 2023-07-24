Early in the year of 1914, World War I had not yet started, very few people in Tehachapi had ever seen an aeroplane, and no one had taken one of these fragile flying machines over the challenging Tehachapi Mountains.
But then late in the morning on a cold Feb. 16, an astounding sight appeared: Emerging from the canyon at the northwest corner of the Tehachapi Valley came a Curtiss biplane, its delicate structure assembled from spruce and piano wire, with linen fabric covering the framework of the wings.
Flying this miraculous machine through the icy mountain air was a brave, handsome young aviator from Oregon named Silas Christofferson. Just 24 years old, he was already among the most renowned pilots in the country, a member of the small and precarious fellowship of early aviators.
Despite a thick leather coat, fur-lined gloves, goggles and a flying cap, young Silas was suffering in the bitter cold as he fought a headwind from the east. His hands and face were numb as he flew on through the mountain pass.
Silas Christofferson was born in Iowa in 1890 and raised in California, one of seven brothers in his family. He worked as a chauffeur in Los Angeles while still a teenager, and then he moved to Portland, Ore. when he was 20 to work as an auto mechanic for F. A. Bennett, a wealthy auto dealer with an interest in all things motorized, from cars to powerboats to aircraft. It was the perfect job for the Christofferson lad.
Silas loved vehicles, and he loved driving them — in 1910 he won the Portland Rose Festival auto race. The following year, he won it again, and he also won the Pacific Coast motorboat race.
In 1911, Silas went to California with the backing of his boss Bennett, and took flying lessons in a Curtiss Model D “pusher plane,” which was a box kite-like contraption with the engine and propeller located behind the pilot’s seat.
When Silas got back to Portland a few months later, he and his brother Harry built a similar plane and started flying it around Portland and Vancouver. Silas became close friends with a daredevil aviator named Lincoln Beachey, who started flying airships before switching to aeroplanes, as it was spelled in the early days, before “airplane” became the accepted American spelling.
In 1911, Silas gave a ride in his biplane to a young woman named Edna Becker. There was no seat for her, she just sat on the lower wing of the biplane and clung to a wooden strut for support. The plane reached 500 feet in altitude and circled the field twice before landing safely. Edna had a passion for flight, and also for Silas, and the two were married on Nov. 16, 1912. An hour after the wedding, they made a 30-minute flight in a biplane that Silas had made into a hydroplane that could take off and land on water.
Also in 1912, at just 22 years old, Silas made a flight that would catapult him into fame and aviation history: He flew a Curtiss pusher plane off a ramp constructed on the roof of the 150-foot tall Multnomah Hotel in Portland, in front of an audience of 45,000 people watching from the streets below in disbelief. Silas crossed the Columbia River and landed in Vancouver after a 12-minute flight.
With his growing acclaim as a pilot, Silas became sought after by those interested in the fledgling aviation industry. In 1913, Silas was in San Francisco and met the great Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen, the first man to successfully navigate the Northwest Passage, and the first to reach the South Pole. Amundsen made arrangements for Silas and his small aircraft company to build him two “flying boats” that Amundsen could use for a planned 1915 Arctic expedition. It was one of these planes, not yet converted into a flying boat, that young Christofferson was attempting to fly over the Tehachapi Mountains.
That flight began at dawn on the morning of Feb. 9, using the sand at Ocean Beach in San Francisco as a runway. To demonstrate the growing practicality of aviation, Silas had earlier announced to the world that he would fly from San Francisco to San Diego in one day, a feat that no one had ever attempted.
The trip began inauspiciously, as a high tide in the night had made the sand soggy, and the biplane’s wheel bogged down. With help from local lifeguards, the plane was freed and taken to a drier beach and by 10:45 a.m., Silas was airborne and on his way.
There were more problems to come. Silas planned on following the railroad tracks down the Central Valley, but dense tule fog obscured his view of the ground and he became disoriented and flew off course. Then his engine sputtered and he had to land in a cow pasture near Firebaugh. He made it back into the air, but ran out of daylight and had to fly by moonlight for a short time until he put down at Lerdo, outside Bakersfield. A hard landing broke a brace on the plane.
The next day, Silas got that fixed and then attempted to tackle the formidable Tehachapi Mountains, whose peaks were still capped with snow that February. After five unsuccessful attempts, Silas realized that the plane was simply under-powered with a 60-horsepower engine. Silas took a train back to San Francisco, got an eight-cylinder, 100-horsepower engine and returned to Bakersfield.
With the more powerful motor in place, Silas launched his sixth attempt to fly over the Tehachapis on Monday morning, Feb. 16. A newspaper account of the time said that “He lost nearly an hour and one-half adjusting his carbuerator at Bena. . . From Bena, he rose rapidly. . . at the summit with its 4,000 feet elevation, he was in the clear by 800 feet.”
The account continues “…at 10:32 he was sailing over the summit of the mountains against a 15-mile gale which was blowing full in his face. He was at an altitude of 800 feet at this point and was in plain view of the mountain folk who turned out in large numbers to see him pass. The aeroplane was in a direct line with G Street (now called Tehachapi Boulevard) when it turned to the east and sailed directly over the Tehachapi Valley. The daring aviator was hailed with shouts by the spectators at Tehachapi and returned the greeting with a wave of his hand.”
Silas went on to land in Los Angeles at about 12.30 p.m. that day, and later continued on to San Diego. Though the entire trip took him eight days instead of one, he only spent 10 hours in the air, making an average speed of 58 miles per hour. He had proved the trip was completely doable.
Silas went on to more fame with more aviation firsts, including setting a new altitude record later in 1914 when he took off from Lone Pine and managed to fly 15,728 feet over Mt. Whitney.
His short but amazingly adventuresome life ended at an airport in Redwood City on Oct. 31, 1916, when a biplane he was piloting stalled out and he fell 100 feet to the ground as Edna and his brothers Harry and Goodsell looked on. Silas died of internal injuries a few hours later at a hospital, just 26 years old. He was laid to rest at Cypress Lawn Cemetery beside his friend, the great pilot Lincoln Beachey, who had died in plane crash in 1915.
Though heartbroken, Edna continued her own adventuresome life, becoming a X-ray specialist and starting a successful school to teach X-ray technicians. She also became a pilot herself and later a gold miner in Alaska.
Sadly, the dangers of aviation did not leave the Christofferson family alone: Goodsell died in 1918 in a plane crash in Long Beach, when a student he was teaching “froze up” at the controls and the plane crashed, and youngest brother Harvey was killed in a plane in Yuma, Ariz. in 1929.
Pilots must still be careful when flying through the Tehachapi Mountains, but no one today faces the many challenges young Silas did 109 years ago, when he courageously and successfully navigated the Tehachapi Mountains for the first time in history.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
