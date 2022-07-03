Each year, late in the spring in the Tehachapi Mountains, a hardy shrub produces masses of large, waxy yellow blossoms. These native plants are hard to notice most of the year, but impossible to miss during their exuberant blooming period.
These shrubs are Flannelbush (Fremontodendron californicum). Their genus name was previously Fremontia, named after controversial explorer, military leader and politician John C. Frémont, who came through Tehachapi Pass with guide Kit Carson and a party of about 25 men in 1844.
Frémont was the first outsider to collect a number of different Western plants, and 21 different species incorporate his name into their botanical genus or species names. Flannelbush’s former botanical name, Fremontia, was the name of the California Native Plant Society’s publication from its beginning in 1973.
However, in 2021 the nonprofit plant group changed the magazine name to Artemisia, the genus of sagebrush and some other widespread California plants. This was done in recognition of historical atrocities committed by Frémont against Native Americans, including massacres in the Sacramento Valley and Klamath Lake. The name change reflected the unwillingness of CNPS to be associated any longer with Frémont’s name and stained legacy.
Flannelbush was called “California slippery elm” by early settlers, because if you peel off and wet the outer bark, it produces a very slippery, mucilaginous material. Early teamsters reputedly used this as a balm or salve on sores on pack animals like horses and mules.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) people of the Tehachapi Mountains called Flannelbush by the name uuparabü, pronounced “ooh-pah-RAB-uh” and made some of their strongest cordage from the tough inner bark fibers of Flannelbush.
I have made Flannelbush cordage, or wü’ivi (pronounced wuh-EEV), to use the Nuwä word. You first cut some Flannelbush stems, and the newer, straighter shoots work best. Then peel the bark off the wood, and separate the rough outer bark from the netlike, fibrous inner bark.
After rinsing off the slippery, slimy material, the strands are twisted by rolling on your thigh while seated. Three strands or yarns of these twisted fibers are then twisted together in the opposite direction to form very strong cordage.
In more recent years, Flannelbush has grown in popularity as a landscaping plant, since it is very drought tolerant, evergreen, and produces the beautiful bright yellow flowers each year. It gets the common name Flannelbush because its somewhat leathery leaves are fuzzy on the underside.
Flannelbush can be found throughout the higher elevations of the Tehachapi Mountains, but only in certain locations. There are some specimens in the “narrows” of Banducci Road, between Brite Valley and Cummings Valley, and there are others in Stallion Springs and Bear Valley Springs.
My friend Toshimi Kristof took the photos that accompany this story while she and her husband Les were on Skyline Drive in BVS, where there are hundreds of Flannelbush shrubs.
Flannelbush is interesting, resilient, underrated and often beautiful – much like California’s Inland Ranges where it grows.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.