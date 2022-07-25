On a fine spring day back in 1966, a lanky teenager rode a horse down a canyon in the Tehachapi Mountains. The 16-year-old was named Fred Fickert, and he was helping to gather cattle on his family’s sprawling ranch, which encompassed all of Bear Valley and most of Bear Mountain.
As he worked his way down one of the many steep canyons on the ranch, the young man happened upon a shaded boulder outcropping. Fred was still on horseback when he noticed some symbols painted on the stone in faded red pigment — he had happened upon some Native American rock art.
Fred initially showed the find to an archaeologist, but not long afterward, his family sold their 24,000-acre ranch to Dart Industries and it became the Bear Valley Springs development. The location of the rock art site was forgotten.
But last week, with some help from local residents, Fred Fickert, now 75, got to see his discovery again for the first time in 56 years.
I joined a small group who hiked to the pictographs on July 20. We started at 6 a.m. to avoid the hottest part of the day, and picked our way carefully among the oaks and boulders in a sharply-inclined canyon until we were standing in front of the big outcropping.
There are a numbers of different characters or elements that are visible. The paintings have faded with time, and may be between 300 and 1,000 years old. They were probably drawn by members of the Kitanemuk tribe, who are today federally recognized as the Tejon Tribe of California. The Tehachapi Mountains are known primarily as home to the Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) people, but the Kitanemuk were also in the Tehachapi Mountains further west of here, and into the Antelope Valley.
The pictographs had been rediscovered earlier this summer through the hard work of a team of four men: local archaeologist Jack Sprague, who specializes in rock art; Stacy Arebalo, a senior police officer with the Bear Valley Springs Police Department; BVS Ranger Rocco Spinelli; and BVS resident and avid hiker Tom McMullen.
“I was aware of these pictographs, I had heard about them, but their location wasn’t known and I had tried a few times to find them, without success, including with Joe Fontaine, who had heard about them,” explained Sprague, who is a friend of mine. “I’ve been trailing this for 30 years, trying to find them. It was a bucket list thing for me.”
One of those unsuccessful attempts was made almost three years ago, when Fred and his wife Ann were visiting Tehachapi from their home in Lockeford, Calif. Fred is retired after many years in the fire service, and he came down this way to give a presentation about life in Bear Valley when it was still a cattle ranch. He is one of only two people alive who remember living in Bear Valley before it became a housing development.
Jack was undeterred by the fruitless search, and still determined to find the rock art site. “Tom McMullen was instrumental in helping me finally re-locate Fred’s find,” Jack notes. “He enlisted Stacy Arebalo of BVSPD and Ranger Rocco Spinelli, and we went out looking. There were seven canyons that we thought were likely candidates, and we found it in the sixth canyon we looked in. It was steep and grueling. We all suffered in the heat, and then finally we heard Rocco, who was a little farther down the canyon, say ‘We’ve got symbols!’ and it was a great feeling. I absolutely couldn’t have done it without them.”
The best part came on Wednesday’s hike, when Fred took the lead up to the boulder outcropping and gazed at the pictographs.
“It was well worth it when I saw the smile on Fred’s face,” Jack says. “He told me that he wanted to see the rock art location again before he passed away, and now he has.”
Jack is documenting the rock art site and entering it into a data base at the Cal State University Bakersfield Info Center. Over three decades, Jack has contributed nearly 100 new recordings of sites that had not previously been documented.
In the course of looking for Fred’s earlier find, the team also discovered another smaller rock art site that hadn’t been recorded. The exact locations are currently being kept confidential to protect them, though it’s possible that guided hikes may one day be conducted to the site that Fred discovered.
Parts of the Tehachapi Mountains have become far more populated and developed since that spring day long ago, when young Fred Fickert rode a horse in search of cattle and found a rock art site. But many areas, including that steep canyon, are virtually unchanged by the passage of years. In fact, the canyon probably looks just about like it did much farther back in time, when a Native artist first mixed pigment with a binder and applied the wet paint for ceremonial purposes. . .
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.