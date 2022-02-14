A great and uncommon man left the Tehachapi Valley on Feb. 4 with the passing of George Novinger, 89, who was a former Tehachapi High School principal, a pilot, U.S. Forest Service ranger, mountain climber, and much more. He was an all-around accomplished and remarkable man.
George was able to live out his final days at home, thanks to dedicated care by Anne Marie, his wife of 67 years, and other family members and caregivers. His physical fortitude and mental tenacity were still in evidence despite a lengthy illness that culminated in hospice care.
A resident of the Tehachapi area for 40 years, George first became known to the community as the go-getter new principal at THS, beginning in 1982. Principal Novinger was there every morning to greet all the students arriving for school, he attended almost every football, basketball, volleyball and baseball game, as well as choir and band performances. He was actively involved and totally engaged in the life of the school. He was a tireless supporter of both students and staff.
George lived his life with enthusiasm and purpose, and he put energy and vision into whatever he did. He was a pilot, for example, but he didn't simply go flying once in awhile — he was a member of the Flying Samaritans, and would use his Cessna 172 to fly medical supplies and health care workers down to Mexico to assist people in need. He was one of the founders of the Tehachapi Society of Pilots. When he first took the job of THS principal, he would commute by airplane, working in Tehachapi during the week and flying back to his home in La Crescenta to be with his wife, who was still running the medical center at Glendale College at the time.
George had tremendous outdoor skills, and he liked to hike, climb, snowshoe, scuba dive, snorkel and explore. He put these talents to use as a captain of the busy Montrose Search and Rescue team, which averaged 90 callouts a year. In this capacity he was involved in saving many lives, and on occasion was grieved to help recover those who hadn't survived.
George's energy in the mountains was legendary among those who hiked with him, and he climbed to the top of Mt. Whitney 12 different times, using the Mountaineer's Route. In 1971, George climbed the Eiger in Switzerland with two Colorado climbers. One of his climbing partners fell but was saved by being roped to his companions. He landed unconscious with broken ribs and teeth 100 feet below. The fall delayed the climbing trio and caused an unexpected overnight bivouac on a ledge above a glacier — without sleeping bags. George recalled that after a long cold night, the next morning brought the most welcome sunrise of his life.
George also worked as a ranger-naturalist for the U.S. Forest Service in the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest, which is located about 200 miles from Tehachapi in the White Mountains, which form the east wall of the Owens Valley. George worked at this job in the summer during his last year at THS principal, and also after he retired from THS in 1992.
Spending his time at 10,000 feet in the White Mountains, teaching visitors about the wonder, beauty and incredible qualities of bristlecone pines, which can live to around 5,000 years, was a source of great satisfaction and joy to Ranger Novinger and he did that for nearly 20 years.
After he retired from THS, George also took on another big task: he and Anne Marie and their partner Shirley Fuller took an unused packing shed on Tehachapi Boulevard and converted it into The Apple Shed, a restaurant and gift shop that was a must-stop place for Tehachapi visitors for many years. The building had originally been owned by Anne Marie's uncles, J.C. and Rolf Jacobsen, who were well-known farmers in the Tehachapi area who grew potatoes, sod, and a variety of seed crops.
I first met George Novinger in 1982 when he became principal, and found him to be an immediately compelling person. With his deep voice, focused attention, confidence and calm assurance, it was clear that he was a natural leader with a wealth of experience behind him. As I got to know him better, my respect and admiration for him only grew.
George had a bachelor's degree from Occidental College and a masters in administration from Cal State Los Angeles, and over the years he worked as a teacher, administrator, head football and swim coach, driving instructor, outdoor educator, and on and on. . . He and Anne Marie traveled the world, often leading groups of college students on trips of exploration, as well as with their children Mary, Tom and Barbara and their grandchildren.
George Novinger was an exceptional person who made the most of his life and times. He inspired those around him, did a great job at any challenge he undertook, and did his best to leave the world a better place. I join hundreds of other people in being grateful for him and his life of adventure and service.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
