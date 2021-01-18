Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 39F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 39F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.