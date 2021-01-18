Since the first ranchers and homesteaders arrived in the Tehachapi Mountains in the 1850s, the most common livestock raised here has been cattle. In addition there have been large bands of sheep coming through seasonally to graze, and of course the earliest settlers arrived on horseback or in wagons pulled by horses, and horses have been here continuously ever since.
But there are a few other species of livestock that have been present here for the past 170 years or so, and one of them is among the earliest animals that humans domesticated: goats.
These interesting animals were being tended by humans more than 10,000 years ago in Iran, and domesticated goats (Capra aegagrus hircus) eventually spread throughout much of the world, all over Europe, Asia and Africa.
These domesticated goats, which have now been developed into more than 300 different recognized breeds, are believed to be descended from the wild Bezoar Ibex, a rugged mountain goat native to the Zagros Mountains of Iran, Iraq and Turkey.
Humans have raised goats primarily as a source of milk, meat and fiber. Over thousands of years, goats have made life possible for humans in otherwise harsh and inhospitable environments: goats can eat prickly leaves and dried vegetation that is totally unpalatable to humans, and then provide milk, yogurt, cheese, meat, etc. that sustains people.
Having been descended from mountain-loving ibex, goats are totally at home in mountainous locations, and they thrive on hilly terrain and slopes, which is where they've usually been raised in the Tehachapis. The late Bob Freeman was a partner in raising goats in Sand Canyon in the 1930s and '40s, and he told me he kept 300 to 400 of them in the rugged hills around the rounded mountain known as Sugarloaf.
My grandfather, Phil Hand, worked as a shepherd around the turn of the previous century, and it was goats that first brought my family to the Tehachapi area. Beginning in 1899, my grandfather was responsible for a herd of as many as 5,000 Angora goats, which were raised primarily for their long lustrous hair known as mohair.
The band of goats were grazed in the Mojave Desert and in the canyons and slopes that overlook the desert floor between here and Haiwee Meadows, which is about 75 miles north of Tehachapi at the start of the Owens Valley.
The goats were sheared twice a year at Cameron, at a place known as the Monroe Ranch and later the Cameron Dairy, a historic local ranch where today there is not much left but the unfinished boat the S.S. Minnow sitting alongside Highway 58.
In a letter home to his mother in 1899, my grandfather wrote this: "We got the goats sheared at Cameron, a little place about 10 miles west of Mojave. As there was no feed there, we have been obliged to take our back tracks and a hard time we had of it too. It was bright moonlight and dreadfully windy, so that the pesky goats didn't want to stay in camp at night so we had to guard them all night in relays."
Like most people who have raised goats, my grandfather found them both frustrating and adorable. On Sept. 17, 1899 he wrote: "These little kids up here are the darndest, most aggravating little cusses on the face of the Earth, I do believe. Sometimes when we are a little late getting into camp at night, and of course in a great hurry, the little brats poke along as if they didn't want to get home until morning. When I finally think I have the last one in sight and start on my way rejoicing, when I hear ba-a-a-a from away above me, and I see some little white or black head peeping over the hill, with half a dozen following it. They look up at me in such a funny way as if to say "Now what in the world does this big galoot want to come howling around here for?" and I have to laugh at them."
There are a number of homesteaders that still keep goats in the Tehachapi area, as milk goats or meat goats or just as companions and pets. We have a handful of these escape artists at our place, and some of the does have kidded in the past few weeks. As mischievous as goats can be, there are few animals as endearing as young kids, and I've enjoyed watching their antics. Goats remain part of the livestock tapestry of the Tehachapi Mountains.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.