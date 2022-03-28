Even after a dry winter like we've just experienced, some wildflowers still manage to persevere, to bloom and bring color to the Southern California landscape. One of the most tenacious species is the aptly-named Goldfields.
These low-growing annuals form colonies that spread out like spilled paint, turning both moderate slopes and flat areas yellow gold with their intense profusion of blossoms. Like many wildflowers, Goldfields exhibit synchronized flowering, and the whole colony seems to suddenly appear in a few days' time.
There are currently some nice stands of Goldfields blooming along Old Town Road and other areas in the Tehachapi Mountains. The rain that started our week on Monday morning, March 28, should help prolong their flowering period.
The areas around Caliente and Twin Oaks, a short drive northwest of Tehachapi, are known for yearly beautiful displays of Goldfields. These sunny little daisy-like flowers carpet the gently undulating landscape, flowing around the Blue Oaks, Gray Pines, Buckbrush and boulder outcroppings like a shallow lake of golden pollen.
Goldfields bloom early in spring, and they are determined to make seed for the next generation even when confronted with little rain: these small hardy plants will flower and set seed almost at ground level, only an inch or so tall.
In wetter years, the plants will grow taller and may reach eight inches high. Following a rare wet winter, the Mojave Desert and especially the Antelope Valley floor will be coated with Goldfields encircling every Creosote Bush, California Juniper and Joshua Tree.
My cherished friend Milt Stark, the late author of A Flower-Watcher's Guide to Wildflowers of the Western Mojave Desert, noted that Goldfields' density at those times can reach an astounding 500 to 800 plants per square foot. In those years, the bright yellow Goldfields can clearly be seen from a passenger jet cruising overhead at 30,000 feet.
Although they aren't nearly as well-known as California Poppies or some other species, Goldfields are one of the state's most widespread and impressive wildflowers. Of the 17 different species of Goldfields found in North America, most are endemic to California and found nowhere else. These miniature members of the Aster family are another good emblem of the Golden State.
The botanical name of the Goldfields genus is Lasthenia, pronounced las-THEE-nee-ah, and has an unusual source. It was given to them in 1834 by botanist Henri Cassini to honor a Greek philosopher named Lasthenia of Mantinea. She was a woman who dressed as a man in order to attend Plato's Academy in the 4th century B.C., when advanced learning for women was unfairly and stupidly discouraged. I like to think that each spring throughout California, Lasthenia is revealing a powerful abundance of the feminine beauty she had to conceal in order to access higher education.
Reportedly an early set of Spanish-Californian playing cards included a depiction of Goldfields, with the jack of spades holding a Goldfields flower. This was probably due to Goldfields' Spanish nickname of “Si me quieres, no me quieres,” which translates to “Love me, love me not." This is a reference to the ancient practice of thinking of a potential beau as you remove one petal (ray flower) at a time, while alternately saying either "Loves me" or "Loves me not" as each petal is picked off. The phrase you say when you reach the last petal was seen as a way to predict romantic fortunes with the person in mind.
Goldfields are small in stature but mighty in their abundance and ability to flower even in times of little rain. Treat yourself to some natural beauty by getting out and seeing some of these iconic California wildflowers this spring.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
