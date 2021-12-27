Another year is drawing to a close. In just a few more days, we won't be dating anything with "2021" anymore. It was a year to be both enjoyed and forgotten, criticized and praised, appreciated and resented — like most years, actually.
The weakly optimistic phrase "It coulda been worse" is hardly a ringing endorsement of 2021, but we know it's true. Remember 2020? Or 2001? America, and the world, have definitely seen worse years. That doesn't qualify 2021 for "Best Year of the Century," but as I reflect back, there was still much good that happened even among the hard times of the past 365 days.
California was scorched by yet another year of devastating wildfires, but the Tehachapi Mountains and Kern County were thankfully spared from any major blazes. At more than 8,163 square miles, Kern is the third largest among California's 58 counties, and with our hot dry summers, wildfires have always been a warm season threat. In the past, the state's northern counties haven't worried much about their wildlands and residential areas getting consumed by flames, but now they too are facing that sobering reality.
Here in Kern County, devastating wildfires have always been a real and annual threat. Kern is composed of three major landscape types: broad, flat valley land (in the San Joaquin); foothills and mountains; and desert. The San Joaquin is a patchwork of irrigated farmland, roads and developed areas, so wildfires can't get much of a foothold. The Mojave Desert is largely intact and undeveloped, but in most areas there isn't much fuel to burn. The foothills and mountains, however, have vast tracts of grass, savannah, scrub brush, chaparral, woodland and forest that provide abundant fuel for vicious wildfires. We didn't have any big fires in 2021, and that is surely cause for gratitude.
The drought affecting and afflicting California, and the West in general, was an ongoing challenge in 2021. It makes it harder for plants, animals and people to survive. We have lost big mature trees and we will lose more of them. The prolonged drought also makes it harder for recruitment — the process of young seedlings coming along to join or replace the older, larger plants. At least as it is leaving, 2021 has gifted us with some precipitation and provided for our mountain snowpack. It is still early in the rain year, and it could still end up dry, but for now we're at least off to a better start.
This marks the 40th year that I have been writing and taking photos for the Tehachapi News, trying to describe, explain and celebrate the people, culture and nature of the Tehachapi Mountains.
In 2021, I profiled Tehachapi people Jean Lantz, Hod Welden, Mark Mayo, Janice Hagen Armstrong, Stu Etherton and Ally Gray, James and Karen Franklin, Paul Benz and Randy Weinstein.
In the culture category, I wrote about the Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) use of deergrass, juniper, datura and other plants, about weather lore, raising goats, the Tehachapi Creek streamflow gauge, pressing apples, Tehachapi High Homecoming traditions, shoeing oxen, antique canning jars, the Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion, a Japanese tea ceremony, vintage Tehachapi matchbooks, old postcards and local calendars.
Among the nature topics I covered: California Condors, skunks, black bears, sunflowers, swallowtail butterflies, fall colors, turkey vultures, gray foxes, Earth Day, great horned owls, California poppies, a lunar eclipse, California towhees, red admiral butterflies and the changing seasons.
For me, it was an accomplishment and a privilege in 2021 to complete 40 years of nonstop writing, researching and photographing the Tehachapi Mountains and her people and places. I have clippings of my stories from the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 2020s. There are still some Tehachapi people that have literally been reading my work for all 40 of those years, since I first started as a 16-year-old Tehachapi High School senior. I am filled with gratitude and appreciation for all those who read and enjoy my stories and photos, whether they've been doing so for four decades or four weeks. Thank you sooo much!
I hope that 2022 will bring us new appreciation, insights, achievements, more rain, humility and peace. I hope that we'll try to look beyond the many things that divide us, and try to emphasize the many things that unite us. For those of us who live in Tehachapi, we've got a good thing going. Let's make it even better.
Have a good week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.