With autumn officially underway, oak tree have been dropping their acorns, and it is a busy time of harvesting and storing for animals that depend on this nutritious bounty. Among these acorn collectors are California Gray Squirrels.
These bushy tailed rodents, also known as Western Gray Squirrels (Sciurus griseus), are active throughout the day and they search for food and explore. While they nest and sleep up in trees, they forage mostly on the ground.
As a result, Gray Squirrels are frequently on the move, using their powerful hind legs to propel them along the ground, bounding, running and hopping from place to place. With the same amount of ease, they quickly go from horizontal to vertical, as they leap to the trunk of a tree and scramble up into the safety of the branches.
Gray Squirrels use their long, fluffy tails as a balance as they gracefully move through their three dimensional world. It also serves as an attached blanket that they can snuggle with to help keep them warm when the weather turns cold.
In the Tehachapi Mountains, Gray Squirrels typically live at higher elevations, starting at around 4,500 feet. However, over the past 20 years, I’ve noticed that Gray Squirrels seem to have expanded their range somewhat into lower elevations, and I see them in places like West Golden Hills, for example, where I didn’t often encounter them in the past.
This may be partly due to additional tree cover from by ornamental trees planted by homeowners, which now supplement the native canopy of Valley Oaks, Blue Oaks, Gray Pines, etc.
Coupled with increased food provided by ornamental shrubs that produce flowers and berries, as well as the convenience of birdseed feeders and bird baths, it may be that residents living in the WUI (Wildland-Urban Interface) have simply created a more desirable environment for the Gray Squirrels to occupy.
Gray Squirrels are larger than the vastly more common California Ground Squirrel, and on average they live longer as well — California Gray Squirrels that reach adulthood may live for seven or eight years, while few California Ground Squirrels make it past three or four years.
Gray Squirrels are very entertaining to watch as they move through their woodland and forest home. They bound from place to place, pausing briefly to sample a food source or examine something that sparks their curiosity. They have a great sense of smell, which they use to find nuts that they have previously cached, as well as to locate fungi, insects and other potential food sources.
My friend Toshimi Kristof took these Gray Squirrel photos at her home in Bear Valley Springs, where she and her husband Les like to watch the abundance of wildlife that passes through their yard.
California Gray Squirrels are especially busy these days as they collect acorns and the pine nuts that are beginning to drop as well. Autumn means work as they prepare for the eventually arrival of winter.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.