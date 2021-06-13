The vast majority of birds in the Tehachapi Mountains are strictly diurnal, with all their activity limited to daylight hours. A few are active after dark, however, and the masters of the night are the Great Horned Owls.
These large, yellow-eyed owls are cryptically patterned in mottled gray and brown feathers that enable them to blend in well with the weathered gray appearance of old oak bark. They are often heard rather than seen, particularly in the winter, when their distinctive hoo-h'HOO-hoo-hoo territorial calls drift through the dark nights.
Great Horned Owls (Bubo virginianus) nest in the Tehachapi area, and oak trees are one of their favorite nesting sites. Sometimes Great Horns will use nests built in previous years by Red-tailed Hawks or Common Ravens, but if there is a convenient large hollow or a crotch at the fork of several trunks, the owls will use that area as a nest without adding much lining.
The Great Horned Owls incubate their eggs, which range from one to four eggs with two or three seeming to be the most common, for four or five weeks. When the eggs hatch, the babies are helpless, with closed eyes and pink skin with downy white fuzz.
Most owls hatch their eggs asynchronously, which means that the first egg is incubated as soon as it is laid, with additional eggs added a day at a time. This means that the first egg laid hatches first, with the next egg hatching the following day, and the third egg the day after that.
As a result, in a nest with four Great Horned Owl chicks, there will be chicks of four different sizes — if the younger ones even make it. If the parent Great Horns are able to supply ample food to their brood, all the chicks may survive. But the first chick has a head start that greatly increases its chances of surviving, if food is scarce and the younger ones perish.
My friend Toshimi Kristof and her husband, Les, were hiking in Bear Valley Springs recently when Toshimi spotted an adult Great Horned Owl perched on a dead oak tree during the day. Toshimi didn't see any nest, but there were two tree hollows, so she was hopeful there might be a nest.
When she and Les returned the next day, there was indeed a young owlet visible. Still not much of a nest, though! The baby owl, which was covered with soft down and small feathers, was nestled in the trough-like space of a dead hollow limb. You could just make out a little clump of feathers revealing the presence of a second chick, though the chick itself couldn't be seen. There was no nesting material visible, and you could see the ground below through cracks and holes in the weathered old limb. It seemed like a very tenuous nesting spot, but the owls probably know better than we do what makes a good nest.
Spring is giving way to summer, and most of the first nestling birds of different species have fledged. I saw my first clutch of baby California Quail following their parents around on June 3 this year. And the baby ravens in the nest above the State Farm sign, near the Tucker Road Starbucks drive-up window, left their nest last week. It's time to fly for this season's young birds. . . .
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
