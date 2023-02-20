Many prominent geographical features of the Tehachapi Mountains were given names in the 19th and 20th centuries. These were bestowed by explorers, prospectors, settlers, surveyors and others. These names, most in English and some in Spanish, appear on various maps, especially topo maps, and even Google Earth.
But these places already had names. They had names that in some cases had been in use for thousands of years. Names that had been spoken for untold centuries, for 10 or 20 times longer than their current “official” names.
The primary language spoken in the Tehachapi area for millennia was Nuwä, a Southern Paiute dialect. Anthropologists around 1900 started referring to the people and their language as Kawaiisu. Apparently it was an approximation of a word used by a neighboring tribe (with a different language) to refer to the Nuwä. This word was unknown to local tribal members.
Even as recently as the 1970s, tribal elders would say in puzzlement “Hin shi’id “Kawaiisu”? Tama Nuwä. Paiutes. . .” Which translates to “What’s this “Kawaiisu”? We’re Nuwä. Paiutes. . .”
Unsurprisingly, a culture that didn’t bother to learn the chosen name of the Native people they displaced also spent no time learning the ancient names for landmarks and features like mountains, canyons and springs.
Living on the land, and traveling on foot to harvest wild food, fiber and medicine, the Nuwä were well acquainted with their landscape. And they named the features that were important to them, and passed these names down, generation after generation, in a tradition that was tightly woven into their culture.
Let’s look at some of these traditional names. They are certainly unfamiliar and may look strange, but they really aren’t hard to say. Nuwä has no sounds that are not in English.
Cameron Canyon was called Hünavidü, pronounced Huh-nah-VEED-uh. This came from hünavü (huh-NAH-vuh), the Nuwä word for Antelope Brush or Desert Bitterbrush, a hardy shrub than can be found growing in the Cameron Canyon area. It is known botanically as Purshia tridentata var. glandulosa.
Tehachapi Pass was called Haamaava’ad, pronounced Hah-mah-VAH-ad, and may have been derived from “the tall place.”
Tehachapi Valley was called Takaavidaaka, pronounced tah-kah-vee-DAHK-ah, which means “the flat area.”
Black Mountain, the “Sleeping Indian” ridge that forms the mountainous wall behind West Golden Hills, was named Togowakanhi, pronounced Toh-go-wah-KAHN-hi, which means “Rattlesnake House” or “Home of the Rattlesnakes.”
One of the canyons leading up to Black Mountain is marked on topo maps today as Rattlesnake Canyon, so apparently settlers agreed with the Nuwä that the area was home to some of our Northern Pacific Rattlesnakes.
Sugarloaf Mountain, the rounded hill-like peak in Sand Canyon, was known as Yunagarüdü, pronounced Yu-nah-gah-RUH-duh. This meant Gray Mountain to the Nuwä.
Cummings Mountain, the 7,760-foot peak that looms over Cummings Valley, Alpine Forest and Stallion Springs, was called Pükwanggata, pronounced Puhk-wahn-GAH-tah. This is actually a Kitanemuk word, from the tribe in the Antelope Valley and Tejon area, so it indicates that Kitanemuk likely accessed Cummings Mountain from the south. The Kitanemuk are today the federally recognized Tejon Indian Tribe.
About 40 miles to the northeast of us, there is a Nuwä name that aligns with the more recent English name. Red Rock Canyon, which is now protected within Red Rock Canyon State Park, was known for thousands of years as Agatübipa’ad, pronounced Ah-gah-tuh-bi-PAH-ah-d. It literally means “Place of Tall Red Rocks.”
The traditional name for Red Rock Canyon has more syllables than the current one, but it’s actually easy to say.
When looking at states that have retained native names for the landscape, it is clear that one state stands out: Hawaii. The Aloha State still largely uses Hawaiian names for natural features, and English names are definitely less common.
I’m glad that Hawaii has done such a good job — much better than California — in honoring and keeping the Native names for geographical places. Many of these vowel-rich Hawaiian names have lots of syllables, and it takes a little practice before they roll off the tongue, but they can certainly be said by English-only speakers. So can Nuwä.
I am going to continue to research traditional Nuwä place names, and make them more available for those who wish to know them, and perhaps even use them.
Using a traditional name acknowledges the people who came first, and pays respect to their ancient language and culture.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.