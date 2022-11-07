Our first snowfall of the year arrived on the night of Nov. 1 and into the morning of Nov. 2. It wasn’t a powerful storm, and on the floor of the Tehachapi, Brite and Cummings valleys, much of the moisture came in the form of rain. But it did mark the first actual snowfall of the year, with up to three or four inches at higher elevations.
For several days afterward, the valleys were ringed with the snow-capped Tehachapi Mountains as cold temperatures kept the snow from melting. Snow persisted in the shadier areas of the valleys, and Bear Valley, as the highest of the four main valleys, got more snow originally and it lingered longer there.
Almost all of our yearly precipitation comes during the months of November through March. We can also have storms into April and May, of course, and occasional summer thunderstorms or cloudbursts, but we mostly have a five-month wet season that stretches from the start of November through the end of March.
I know that the joy I felt in hearing it snow in the night, and looking out to a white landscape in the morning, was not nearly as intense as the delight felt by students in the Tehachapi Unified School District who were treated to a snow day off from school.
I will admit it right here: I’m a big fan of the school district budgeting some snow days each year, and then using them when we have a snowstorm, even if it’s a smaller one. I can still remember the tangible enthusiasm I felt during my years as a Tehachapi schoolkid — K through 12, TUSD — when we would get a snow day.
I loved snow, still do, and also I loved an unscheduled day off from school.
But it was always more than just a sanctioned ditch day. When you have a day off because of snow, it feels like you’re living life more in tune with the seasons, like an older rhythm of life that respects the weather. It’s more like the philosophy of moving goods by sailing ships, which was summed up by a leader of the new and growing sail cargo movement: “If there’s wind, we sail. If there’s not, we wait.”
I read that New York schools this year have eliminated snow days — if school is canceled because of a snowstorm, students are expected to attend remotely using computers, pandemic-style. Seems like one more way to drain the joy out of childhood.
Snow has grown increasingly rare in these warmer times, but New York schools don’t want kids out playing and enjoying this ephemeral weather event, they want them sitting in front of a computer. Summer has already been reduced to a six-week break, and now winter seems to be on the chopping block. Ignore the transformative beauty of a lovely white snowstorm, kids, and remain indoors and stare at the screen.
Happily, Tehachapi kids still have snow days! Winter still comes here, and despite California’s stubborn drought, we usually do get snow each year.
The snowiest November on record was back in 1985, when Tehachapi measured 13 inches of snow that month. The second highest was 10 inches in 1967, and 9.5 inches in 1952. So November is not one of the big snow months, but we’re happy when it comes, because it benefits the flora, fauna and people of the area, and we’ll take all we can get.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.