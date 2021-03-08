Among the assorted relics that clutter the blacksmith shop at our farm is a small iron object shaped like a comma. About the size of a child's hand, it was found at the former site of Old Town in the area now known as West Golden Hills. It looks vaguely familiar, but few people can identify what was once a common object in this area: an oxen shoe.
Oxen are cattle that have been bred and trained to work like draft horses. Any cattle that are used for pulling can technically be called oxen, even beef breeds like Angus or Hereford, but traditionally work oxen were steers from breeds that had been developed for centuries for pulling wagons or carts, plowing and other heavy tasks.
Although there isn't much in the way of written or photographic evidence of oxen being used in the Tehachapi Mountains, they were certainly here and I have located a few photos and a couple of references mentioning their presence. And as mentioned there are oxen shoes in local collections, including one at the Tehachapi Museum — literally iron-clad proof that these docile laborers helped humans settle this area.
Unlike horses, oxen have cloven feet and thus require a two-part shoe for each foot. The two halves look like opposing quotation marks, and like horseshoes they are nailed into place. Because the walls of an oxen's hoof are not as thick as a horse's, smaller nails are used and the shoe itself is made of thinner iron.
Shoeing oxen is more difficult than horses, partly because they are very heavy and have difficulty balancing on three legs. As a result, they were often placed in a rack with a sling contraption when one was available, and the foot being shod was buckled to a padded foot rest to help support the animal. When no shoeing rack was available, farriers could slide several bales of straw under the oxen's belly for support.
I was told by oldtimers that farmers who used oxen were not enthusiastic about bringing them in for shoeing, saying that shoeing was harder on the oxen than a week's worth of work, and so they left them barefooted whenever possible. Farriers or blacksmiths weren't keen on the task either, and charged more for shoeing an ox than for a horse.
While movies about settlers moving West usually depict the wagons being pulled by horses, that's probably due to the fact that horses teams are much easier to obtain for filming than oxen teams, which are now extremely rare. In reality, however, much of America's westward expansion was powered by slow-moving, placid oxen.
Oxen were typically stronger than horses, especially the male cattle, which is why steers were typically used. Oxen moved more slowly, almost always at a walk, but they very seldom bolted in fright or resulted in runaways.
Horses could move more quickly, and were more versatile because even draft horses could be saddled and ridden when not being used in harness. Oxen, on the other hand, were very seldom ridden and were used almost exclusively with a yoke to pull wagons and implements.
Almost all of the old iron or steel shoes that I have found in the Tehachapi area were used by equines — horses, mules and ponies. While there are lots of pleasure riding horses around Tehachapi today, back in the 19th century a high percentage of local horses were draft animals that pulled buggies, wagons and farm equipment, and many of the old horseshoes were hand-forged for work horses.
But once in awhile I encounter an old oxen shoe, and I imagine the time long vanished when teams of powerful but gentle oxen slowly plodded their way through the Tehachapi Mountains.
