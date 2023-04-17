With the onset of warmer weather, I have started to see the stirrings of the smaller creatures that share our home in the Tehachapi Mountains. Invertebrates like craneflies, bees and butterflies have started to reappear, and so too have lizards.
There are eight to ten different species of lizards found in the Tehachapi Mountains, including species that are very common and can be encountered daily through the later spring and summer months, like Great Basin Fence Lizards (Sceleporus occidentalis longipes) and Western Side-blotch Lizards (Uta stansburiana elegans).
There are some species, like Legless Lizards (Anniella sp.), Desert Banded Geckos (Coleonyx variegatus variegatus) or Desert Night Lizards (Xantusia vigilis) that are here in some specific areas, but are not widepsread and are seldom seen.
Others like Woodland Alligator Lizards (Elgaria multicarinata webbii), Great Basin Whiptails (Aspidoscelis tigris tigris), Western Red-tailed Skinks (Plestiodon gilberti rubricaudatus) and Blainville’s Horned Lizards (Phrynosoma blainvillii) are actually common in many areas but have more reclusive behaviors and are often unseen despite being present.
These assorted small reptiles spend the winter months sheltering in protected hiding places known as a hibernaculum. This period of dormancy, typically spent in a motionless torpor, is known as brumation — it is akin to hibernation, but that term is used to describe mammals, not reptiles.
As the days grow longer and temperatures rise, reptiles end their brumation and begin to emerge from their hibernacula. The first to appear are typically the smallest lizards, often juveniles that hatched the previous season.
With continued warming, larger lizards appear, and then the last to exit their hibernacula are snakes. It has still been too cool for any snakes to emerge this year, though they certainly will be appearing pretty soon. Unless we have a stretch of unseasonably warm weather, snakes don’t typically end their brumation in the Tehachapi Mountains until May.
The first thing that lizards want to do when they awaken from their long winter’s nap is eat, since their last meal was about six months prior. Because insects and other invertebrates are usually absent in cold weather, there’s no incentive for lizards to leave their hibernacula early — even if they do, they will have a hard time finding anything to eat.
When genuinely warm days do return, however, the buzzing and humming of insects indicates the resurgence of invertebrates, and heralds the return of the small reptilian predators who will be looking to feed on beetles, spiders, crickets, ants, termites, and other arthropods.
The sight of lizards moving about usually means the temperatures have climbed into the 60s and 70s Fahrenheit. Unable to heat or cool themselves internally, reptiles are at the mercy of external temperatures, and they actually have a fairly narrow window of comfort.
Most reptiles like it best when temperatures are in the 70s and 80s. They can survive when the mercury rises into the 90s, provided they can find shade and cooler areas, but that is getting dangerously hot for them. Reptiles can die in minutes from overheating, but can survive cold temperatures for weeks or months with some shelter.
In the weeks to come, we will increasingly hear the scurrying of lizards in the dry leaves and undergrowth, or see lizards sunning themselves on boulders, fallen logs, fenceposts and the sides of buildings. It is a sign that warmer days have returned to the Tehachapi Mountains.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
