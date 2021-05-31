If human society was perfectly balanced, each of us would contribute some of our time and energy to the greater good. But it doesn't work that way. In reality, it's usually a small group of people who form the fabric of civil society. They are the volunteers, the givers, the creators of community. Tehachapi has been fortunate for many years to have Janice Hagen Armstrong as one of these bright lights of goodness.
Janice is a compassionate and energetic woman who contributes to the Tehachapi area and Kern County in many different ways. Janice is a registered nurse who has been particularly active in hospice care, providing patient support and education for the terminally ill and their caregivers.
Janice has also been a driving force behind the local Cemetery Interest Group, a joint effort of the American Association of University Women and the Tehachapi Heritage League, working to identify and protect old local cemeteries. She is on the executive board of the Bakersfield National Cemetery support committee and is active in veterans support programs.
She has also been an informal community liaison for the Norbetine Sisters who live up near Tehachapi Mountain Park, making sure that the sisters in this cloistered order get needed medications and have access to medical care.
These are just a sampling of some of the many ways that Janice has been contributing to her community for so long.
Janice is a Kern County girl who was raised in Wasco, the daughter of physician Bill Hagen and his wife, Jackie. Dr. Hagen opened his medical practice in 1958, charging $4 for office calls.
The Hagens lived in a house attached to Dr. Hagen’s office, so during emergencies patients would stop by in the middle of the night to get treated. Dr. Hagen would wake up his young daughter Janice, beginning when she was only about 5 years old, to help him as he stitched up injured patients or tended to their injuries.
This early experience helped lead Janice into the medical field and she became an RN with a credential from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, and her family provided medical care in Kern County for more than 50 years. Janice is an accomplished swimmer and she both competed in and later coached swim teams.
Janice and her husband, Dan Armstrong, moved to Tehachapi in 1987. They lived in town and later in Golden Hills, then moved to Bear Valley Springs in 2002. Their home is right next to the historic Fickert family cemetery, which prompted Janice to become involved in documenting and protecting old cemeteries in the county.
"I've always been interested in history, especially the history of Kern County and California," Janice told me. "So it was natural to want to preserve historical graveyards. I think the biggest success with our cemetery group was the old Havilah cemetery. It was neglected, and now the Diocese of Fresno is taking care of it."
Janice's interest in local history also prompted her to lead the way in bringing her friend, Fred Fickert, to Tehachapi two years ago to give a fascinating presentation about his life on his family's ranch before it became the Bear Valley Springs development.
After decades as a hospice nurse, helping individuals and families as they deal with life-threatening illness, Janice finds herself in that position herself now. She has been battling cancer for years, and recently underwent another chemotherapy treatment. She says that doctors suspect that the location of her childhood home may have played a role in her cancer.
"My parents thought that it would be nice to live in the country, so we moved outside of Wasco to a farmhouse in the middle of the roses," Janice explains. "And we got sprayed." There were six people in Janice's family, her parents and their four children, and they've all gotten cancer — 10 cancers among the six family members. Janice lost her beloved younger sister Barbara Berry to cancer two years ago.
But Janice is not giving up. "I remain optimistic," she told me last week. "I'm doing quite well and the effects of the chemo are wearing off. My eyes are wide open, I'm very familiar with cancer, but I'm pushing for remission. My friends and I are all praying for a miracle. I believe that I am not done with my service to my community, and I think that's very important."
Fortunately, the pandemic is winding down, and people can gather again and visit, which is very meaningful to Janice. "The pandemic has been horrible, since I don't do isolation well," she explains. "I like interacting with people."
Janice is a friendly, upbeat, positive person whose de facto expression is a smile. She has brought joy and comfort to so many people, both professionally as a nurse and personally as loving friend. I count myself among the large group of lucky people who are her friends. We are all now wanting the best outcome for our precious friend and community leader, Janice Hagen Armstrong.
