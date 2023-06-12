The National Museum of Natural History at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., has many specimens of birds, mammals, reptiles, insects and plants from the Tehachapi Mountains. Most of them were collected by 165 years ago by an eccentric, intelligent, resourceful but somewhat self-aggrandizing man named John Xantus.
From 1857 to 1859, Xantus was in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Tejon, in Grapevine Canyon. The location is about 60 miles from Tehachapi by car, but only about 30 miles as a raven flies.
Fort Tejon had a brief 10-year history, as it was first garrisoned on Aug. 10, 1854, and abandoned on Sept. 11, 1864. The purpose of the fort was supposedly to protect white settlers and “peaceful Indians” living at the Sebastian Indian Reservation from “hostile Indians” like Paiute, Mojave and Chemehuevi.
In the end, there wasn’t that much to do for the dragoons, or cavalry soldiers, stationed at Fort Tejon, and the Civil War took away most of the military’s attention and interest. Fort Tejon was already waning when John Xantus, a Hungarian immigrant, arrived in June of 1857.
With no money or job prospects, Xantus had joined the Army as a private in 1855. He considered himself something of a European nobleman, though he was not, and so he found his low rank intensely galling.
However, at his first posting at Fort Riley, Kansas, Xantus became acquainted with an Army surgeon named Dr. William Hammond. My late father was also a surgeon named Dr. William Hammond, but he was not in the military in 1855 because he wasn’t born until 1925.
Anyway, the Dr. Hammond of Ft. Riley became a mentor to Xantus, teaching him how to collect specimens for museums, particularly the Smithsonian and the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia. Dr. Hammond also introduced Xantus to Spencer Baird, who was the first curator named to the Smithsonian, and the second Secretary of the Smithsonian.
Baird was one of the leading naturalists in America, and he was determined to make the Smithsonian the biggest and best natural history museum in the world. When he began his career at the Smithsonian in 1850, the natural history collection had 6,000 specimens; by the time of his death in 1887 after 37 years with the museum, there were more than 2 million specimens in the collection, including those collected in the Tehachapi Mountains by Xantus.
Because Xantus showed a great aptitude for collecting, Dr. Hammond had him transferred into the medical department. In early days of the military, medical officers often collected animals and plants for museums. These doctors were often the only educated men of science to be found at remote military bases, and some of them were interested in botany and biology, and welcomed the opportunity to engage in field work away from their military duties. Physicians also had the skills necessary to prepare specimens for preservation, which usually involved skinning them. From the Smithsonian, Baird encouraged military doctors to collect biological specimens from the lesser known parts of North America, which included the Tehachapi Mountains.
Once Xantus was in the medical department of the Army, Baird arranged to have him sent to Fort Tejon, since Baird’s collections had little representation from this part of California. Baird was able to accomplish the transfer of Xantus because Baird’s father-in-law was, conveniently enough, the Inspector General of the Army.
As soon as he arrived at Fort Tejon in early June of 1857, Xantus began collecting specimens. I suppose it would be ungenerous to refer to Xantus as a killing machine, but none of the creatures he gathered survived the “collecting” process, and he basically tried to collect at least some of practically every living thing he encountered, from birds to beetles to even bears.
By Sept. 30, 1957, Xantus wrote to Baird that “I have at present 87 species of birds, in over 550 specimens.” He also collected hundreds of mammals, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates.
The reptiles he typically preserved in jars of alcohol, but Xantus had problems with this: he had difficulty obtaining strong enough alcohol. When he would have alcohol shipped to him, it often was adulterated along the way by people who drank some of the grain alcohol and replaced it with water, diluting it so much that the specimens spoiled and had to be thrown away.
Xantus also had to contend with earthquakes. He missed the 1857 Fort Tejon earthquake, which happened in January, and was one of the most powerful earthquakes in California history. It is estimated to have been about 7.9 on the Richter Scale, making it comparable to the 1906 San Francisco quake.
Though Xantus arrived six months after the main earthquake, the aftershocks were still enough to break jars containing alcohol and preserved specimens, which caused more losses.
And those weren’t the only problems Xantus had to contend with. Shipping costs in California at that time were exorbitant. Xantus wrote to Baird that it cost him $5.50 to get some freight brought from San Francisco down to San Pedro, which was more than twice what it cost to be shipped all the way from New York to San Francisco by sailing ship. A dollar in 1857 was worth about $35 today, so that’s $192.
The Smithsonian was reimbursing him for a portion of his expenses, but he had to sell his pocket watch to pay for a chest of equipment that arrived with freight fees owed.
The soldiers assigned to Fort Tejon were not helpful to Xantus. “But everybody here is a gambler and drunkard, they sit day and night in whiskey shops, or gambling holes, instead of supporting my [work] and throw every obstacle in my way.”
The imperious Xantus, who seems to have been a difficult person to get along with throughout his life, had a typical reaction toward his fellow soldiers: “I treat them of course with princely contempt, and go on with doubled step in my path.”
The Tehachapi Mountains that Xantus explored in the 1850s were different from today in some substantial ways. There was this common animal that Xantus described, for example: “We have grizzlies in great abundance, they are really a nuisance, you cannot walk out half a mile, without meeting some of them, and as they just now have their cubs, they are extremely ferocious too. I was already twice driven into a tree, and close by to the fort.”
John Xantus was an interesting, if difficult, character, and I’m fascinated by his experiences in the Tehachapi Mountains and Kern County. The book "John Xantus: The Fort Tejon Letters 1857-59" by Ann Zwinger is the definitive book about his time here, and this wonderful footnoted volume is my main source of information about him.
I’ll write more about Xantus and his experiences in a future column.
Have a good week.
