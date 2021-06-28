There are few things that are more symbolic of farm kitchens and country living than old canning jars. These glass vessels stored the fruits and vegetables of the harvest season, and were carefully stored away, to be opened at other times to feed families throughout the year.
Songwriter Greg Brown wrote an ode to this called Canned Goods, and the lyrics include the lines "There's peaches on the shelf, potatoes in the bin, Supper ready, everybody come on in, Taste a little of the summer, Taste a little of the summer, Grandma put it all in jars."
My grandmother used to can fruit on our small Tehachapi farm, and I still have many of her old canning jars. Some are clear, while others are the beautiful and distinctive aquamarine shade of old glass canning jars.
The canning process itself was first invented in 1809 by Nicolas Appert of France, who responded to a call from Napoleon and the French government for someone to invent a method of preserving food, to help supply rations for the military. Armies and navies were frequently running short of food, so this was an important problem to solve.
The idea was simple: place food in a sealed bottle or jar, then raise the heat inside high enough and long enough to kill any microorganisms in the food. If sealed successfully, preventing any new microorganisms from entering, then the food would keep for a long time.
Commercial canning quickly switched from glass to metal cans that were more durable. However, this was a complicated process requiring special machinery, so people couldn't can their own produce. It was a man named John Landis Mason who created the whole industry of home canning on November 30, 1858 when he patented a mold used for making jars with uniform threads at the top that would accept a metal cap.
When coupled with a rubber gasket, the lid would successfully seal a jar, allowing home canners to preserve all kinds of fruits, pickles, juices, preserves, etc. Mason himself wasn't able to capitalize on his invention, sadly enough, but others did. Five brothers whose last name was Ball began producing home canning jars in 1884, and they came to dominate the fruit jar market, though in the later 1800s and early 1900s, there were literally hundreds of canning jar manufacturers, with names like Kerr, Swayzee, Lightning, Atlas and many more.
Home canning may have reached its zenith during World War II, when lots of Americans planted Victory Gardens as a patriotic means of contributing to the war effort, by raising their own food as much as possible, so produce from farms could go to soldiers and our allies.
Home canning was a fairly simple, convenient way of processing fresh produce when it was abundant, in spring, summer and fall, and preserving it for later times.
Home canning is still a great idea, and I and millions of Americans do at least some home canning every year. The jars have changed somewhat, and instead of one-piece metal caps, there is now a two-piece closure, consisting of single use rubber-lined lids that are held on with threaded screw bands.
I still use the old canning jars though, but not for preserving fresh produce. Instead I use them for other purposes, like storing seeds, dry beans, dried fruit, etc. The oldest and rarest ones jars are sought after by collectors, but I'm not interested in their monetary worth. I treasure them as reminders of the women (and some men) who used them to preserve the tomatoes, peaches, pears, apricots, pickles, green beans, sauces, cherries and so much more that they and their families ate long after the harvest season had passed.
In his song Canned Goods, Greg Brown also says this about his Grandma: "Oh she got magic in her, you know what I mean, She puts the sun and rain in with her beans, I really gotta go down and see her soon, 'Cause the canned good that I buy at the store, Ain't got the summer in 'em anymore. . . "
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com
